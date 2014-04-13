There were four by-elections on Thursday (10 April). The Tories successfully defended marginals against Labour and the Lib Dems, whilst UKIP eroded Labour’s vote dramatically in Cumbria and North Wales:





Belle Vue Division, Cumbria CC. Lab hold. Lab 565 (45.8% -20.1), Con 435 (35.3%, +1.2), UKIP 234 (19% +19). Swing of 10.7% from Lab to Con since 2013.





Flint Trelawney Ward, Flintshire UA. Lab hold. Lab 350 (38.6%, -17.9), UKIP 261 (28.8%, +28.8), Ind 242 (26.7%, -2.9), Con 54 (6%, +6). Swing of 23.4% from Lab to UKIP since 2012.





Coal Aston Ward, North East Derbyshire DC. Con hold. Con 518 (46.3%, -3.3), Lab 409 (36.5%, -0.5), UKIP 193 (17.2%, +17.2). Swing of 1.4% from Con to Lab since 2011.





Wantage Charlton Ward, Vale of the White Horse DC. Con hold. Con 591 (41.9%, -5.3), LD 542 (38.4%, +2.5), Lab 155 (11%, -5.9), Green 124 (8.8%, +8.8). Swing of 3.9% from Con to LD since 2011.









There was also one by-election on 3 April:





Blacko & Higherford Ward, Pendle DC. Con hold. Con 370 (66.7%, -13.1), UKIP 86 (15.5%, +15.5), Lab 65 (11.7%, -8.5), LD 34 (6.1%, +6.1). Swing of 14.3% from Con to UKIP since 2011.