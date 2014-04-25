



Sutton Ward, East Cambridgeshire DC. LD gain from Con. LD 523 (50.9%, +27), Con 280 (27.2%, -19.2), UKIP 162 (15.8%, +15.8), Lab 63 (6.1%, -23.6). Swing of 23.1% from Con to LD since 2011.





Horncastle Ward, East Lindsey DC. Con hold. Con 432 (38.4%, +4.3), Ind 353 (31.4%, +9.2), UKIP 339 (30.2%, +30.2). Swing of 2.5% from Con to Ind since 2011.





Osbournby Ward, North Kesteven DC. Con gain from Ind. Con 312 (49.7%, +19.3), Ind 269 (42.8%, -26.8), Lab 38 (6.1%, +6.1), LD 9 (1.4%, +1.4). Swing of 23.1% from Ind to Con since 2011.





There were 4 council by-elections on Thursday. The Cambridgeshire one seems to show huge Lab to LD tactical voting to beat the Tories:Blackwood Ward, Caerphilly UA. Lab hold. Lab 620 (41%, -3.9), Ind 477 (31.5%, -2), PC 349 (23.1%, +6.9), Con 68 (4.5%, -2.8). Swing of 1% from Lab to Ind since 2012.