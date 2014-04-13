Labourlist column(s)
Unusually I had three blog posts published this week on Labourlist:
A blog by Luke Akehurst about politics, elections, and the Labour Party - With subtitles for the Hard of Left. Just for the record: all the views expressed here are entirely personal and do not necessarily represent the positions of any organisations I am a member of.
Unusually I had three blog posts published this week on Labourlist:
1 Comments:
Three posts, Luke? Anyone would think you were standing in an election.
3:45 pm, April 17, 2014
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home