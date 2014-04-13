A blog by Luke Akehurst about politics, elections, and the Labour Party - With subtitles for the Hard of Left. Just for the record: all the views expressed here are entirely personal and do not necessarily represent the positions of any organisations I am a member of.

Sunday, April 13, 2014

Labourlist column(s)

Unusually I had three blog posts published this week on Labourlist:

On Labour's prospects in the May elections: http://labourlist.org/2014/04/labours-prospects-this-may/


posted by Luke Akehurst at 4:31 pm

1 Comments:

Blogger Jon Lansman said...

Three posts, Luke? Anyone would think you were standing in an election.

3:45 pm, April 17, 2014

 

