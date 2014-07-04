Here are the results of the council by-elections and deferred polls since 22 May:3 JulyWivenhoe Quay Ward, Colchester BC. Lab hold. Lab 857 (46.7%, -5.4), Con 629 (34.3%, +2.4), UKIP 129 (7%, +7), LD 127 (6.9%, n/c), Green 90 (4.9%, -4.2), Pat Soc 2 (0.1%, +0.1). Swing of 3.9% from Lab to Con since 2012.St James Ward, Northampton BC. Lab hold. Lab 307 (31.7%, -2.9), LD 262 (27.1%, +9.9), UKIP 201 (20.8%, +20.8), Con 198 (20.5%, -11.4). Swing of 6.4% from Lab to LD since 2011.Braunston & Crick Division, Northamptonshire CC. Con hold. Con 1019 (40.5%, +6.5), Lab 989 (39.3%, +9.5), UKIP 506 (20.1%, -11.3). Swing of 1.5% from Con to Lab since 2013.Brixworth Division, Northamptonshire CC. Con hold. Con 1297 (55.4%, +4.4),UKIP 500 (21.3%, -3.7), Lab 248 (10.6%, -2.6), Green 228 (9.7%, +3), LD 69 (2.9%, -1.1). Swing of 4.1% from UKIP to Con since 2013.Old Laund Booth Ward, Pendle BC. LD hold. LD 427 (58.3%, +9.8), Con 266 (36.3%, -10.9), UKIP 27 (3.7%, +3.7), Blue Party 13 (1.8%, +1.8). Swing of 10.4% from Con to LD since 2011.Manningtree, Mistley, Little Bentley & Tendring Ward, Tendring DC. Con hold. Con 376 (46%, +4.3), LD 159 (19.4%, -16.6), UKIP 154 (18.8%, +18.8), Labour 129 (15.8%, +15.8). Swing of 10.5% from LD to Con since 2011.Charlton Park Ward, Cheltenham BC. LD gain from Con. LD 861 (45.9%, -1)Con 767 (40.9%, -12.1), UKIP 154 (8.2%, +8.2), Lab 46 (2.5%, +2.5), Green 46 (2.5%, +2.5).Blackwall & Cubitt Town Ward, LB Tower Hamlets. New ward boundaries. 2 Lab, 1 Con. Lab 956, 875, 872 (31.8%), Con 877, 815, 762 (28.9%), Tower Hamlets First 744, 726, 713 (25.7%), UKIP 240, 190, 188 (7.3%), Green 110, 98, 74 (3.3%), LD 71, 68, 58 (2.3%), TUSC 11, 11 (0.4%), Ind 11 (0.4%). The previous ward with this name (on different boundaries) elected 3 Tory councillors in 2010.2 JulySkipton West Ward, Craven DC. Lab gain from LD. Lab 185 (24%, +3), LD 143 (18.5%, -18), Con 131 (17%, -3.6), UKIP 126 (16.3%, +16.3), Ind 120 (15.5%, +15.5), Green 67 (8.7%, +8.7). This is the first Labour seat won on this council since 1996. Swing of 10.5% from LD to Lab since 2012.Skipton West Division, North Yorkshire CC. Ind gain from LD. Ind 391 (23.4%, -0.2), Con 355 (21.3%, +0.9), LD 309 (18.5%, -10.1), UKIP 238 (14.3%, +14.3), Green 194 (11.6%, -4), Lab 181 (10.9%, -0.9). Swing of 0.6% from Ind to Con since 2013.26 JuneSwanwick Ward, Amber Valley DC. Con hold. Con 474 (36.4%, -7), Lab 298 (22.9%, -2.2), Ind 252 (19.4%, -9.1), UKIP 245 (18.8%, +18.8), LD 32 (2.5%, +2.5). Swing of 2.4% from Con to Lab since 2011.Colindale Ward, LB Hendon. Lab holds X3. Lab 2190, 2088, 2015, (66.3%, +10.8) Con 501, 466, 420, (15.2%, -4.9), UKIP 347, 309, 268, (10.5%, +10.5), LD 133, 90, 87, (4%, -14.6), Green 130, 114, 108 (3.9%, -1.8). Swing of 7.9% from Con to Lab since 2010.19 JuneSoham South Ward, East Cambridgeshire DC. Con gain from Ind. Con 363 (34.4%, -1.5), UKIP 201 (19.1%, +19.1), LD 191 (18.1%, -1), Ind 148 (14%, -14.8), Ind 80 (7.6%, +7.6), Lab 71 (6.7%, -9.4). Swing of 10.3% from Con to UKIP since 2011.Southam Ward, Stratford-on-Avon DC. Con hold. Con 493 (42.9%, +2), Lab 398 (34.6%, +11.7), UKIP 259 (22.5%, -7). Swing of 4.9% from Con to Lab since May this year.12 JuneSleaford Quarrington & Mareham Ward, North Kesteven DC. Lincs Ind gain from Ind. Lincs Ind 527 (44.6%, +20.8), Con 477 (40.4%, +0.9), Ind 178 (15.1%, +15.1). Swing of 10% from Con to Lincs Ind since 2011.Sleaford Westholme Ward, North Kesteven DC. Lincs Ind gain from Ind. Lincs Ind 342 (68.5%, +68.5), Con 119 (23.8%, +3.3), Lab 38 (7.6%, +7.6). Swing not meaningful.Collington Ward, Rother DC. Ind hold. Ind 570 (+41.9, -7.8), Con 378 (27.8%, -11.7), UKIP 311 (22.9%, +22.9), Lab 102 (7.5%, -3.3). Swing of 2% from Con to Ind since 2011.5 JuneClydesdale South Ward, South Lanarkshire UA. Lab gain from SNP. First preference votes: Lab 1492 (40.8%, -2.8), SNP 1170 (32%, -9.7), Con 659 (18%, +7.5), UKIP 233 (6.4%, -2.1), Green 104 (2.8%, +2.8). Swing of 3.5% from SNP to Lab since 2012.