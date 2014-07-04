Labourlist columns
My recent Labourlist columns:
A blog by Luke Akehurst about politics, elections, and the Labour Party - With subtitles for the Hard of Left. Just for the record: all the views expressed here are entirely personal and do not necessarily represent the positions of any organisations I am a member of.
My recent Labourlist columns:
1 Comments:
This is a good blog
Right wingers. Please listen
I have just been to Scotland, and Scottish people are considering voting no BECAUSE OF UKIP. They are scared of their extreme English nationalism. Please can you UKIP and right wing tories shut up for the next three weeks, so we the NO side can win. I want the No side to win. I do not want a civil war in Scotland or a war between Scotland and England.
Message to UKIPERS and right wing tories keep stoom for the next 3 weeks to keep our country together. You lot are scaring the Scots into breaking up the union.
UP WITH GLASGOW CELTIC FC.
4:18 pm, September 01, 2014
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home