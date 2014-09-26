18 SeptemberAbergele Pensarm Ward, Conwy UA. Lab hold. Lab 160 (25.9%, -29.2), Ind 134 (21.7%, +21.7), UKIP 129 (20.9%, +20.9), Ind 74 (12%, -13.2), Ind 56 (9.1%, +9.1), Con 54 (8.8%, -10.9), Ind 10 (1.6%). Swing of 25.5% from Lab to Ind since 2012.Crook Division, Durham UA. Lab gain from Ind. Lab 753 (46.8%, +6.5), UKIP 339 (21.1%, +21.1), LD 233 (14.5%, +6.6), Ind 193 (12%, -15), Con 90 (5.6%, +2.7). Swing of 7.3% from Lab to UKIP since 2013 by-election.Quarry & Risinghurst Ward, Oxford CC. Lab hold. Lab 782 (42.3%, -1.3), LD 615 (33.3%, +7.8), Con 222 (12%, -7.2), Green 186 (10.1%, -1.7), Eng Dem 43 (2.3%, +2.3). Swing of 4.6% from Lab to LD since May this year.25 SeptemberEpping Hemnall Ward, Epping Forest DC. LD gain from Con. LD 607 (43.3%, +0.8), Con 386 (27.6%, +6.5), UKIP 339 (24.2%, -1.4), Green 69 (4.9%, +0.6). Swing of 2.9% from LD to Con since May this year.Lovelace Ward, Guildford BC. LD gain from Con. LD 555 (63.4%, +49.1), Con 225 (25.7%, -45.3), UKIP 63 (7.2%, +7.2), Lab 32 (3.7%, -11). Swing of 47.2% from Con to LD since 2011.Frome North Division, Somerset CC. Con gain from LD. Con 1111 (46.5%, +10.8), LD 836 (35%, -2.3), Lab 163 (6.8%, -3.9), Ind 139 (5.8%, +5.8), Green 139 (5.8%, +5.8). Swing of 6.6% from LD to Con since 2013.