There were six council by-elections last night. Several of these were in Tory marginal parliamentary seats – Carlisle (Castle Ward which saw a small swing to the Tories compared to May), Sherwood (Ollerton Ward which saw a 6.1% swing to Labour since 2011) and Oxford West & Abingdon (Abingdon Dunmore Ward which saw a swing of 10.4% to the Lib Dems since 2011, this is one of a handful of seats they hope to gain against the tide in the General Election).Castle Ward, Carlisle BC. Lab hold. Lab 364 (38.4%, +1.1), Con 212 (22.4%, +3.4), UKIP 208 (22%, -0.9), LD 121 (12.8%, +1.9), Green 42 (4.4%, -3.1). Swing of 1.2% from Lab to Con since May this year.Castle Division, Carlisle CC. Lab hold. Lab 389 (37.7%, -2.8), Con 245 (23.7%, +13.1), UKIP 235 (22.8%, +2.8), LD 112 (10.9%, -12.3), Green 51 (4.9%, +0.9). Swing of 8% from Lab to Con since 2013.Collingham & Meering Ward, Newark & Sherwood DC. Con hold. Con 568 (41.2%, -33.8), Ind 476 (35.5%, +35.5), UKIP 218 (15.8%, +15.8), Lab 118 (8.6%, -16.4). Swing of 34.7% from Con to Ind since 2013 by-election.Ollerton Ward, Newark & Sherwood DC. Lab 837 (58.1%, +7.5), Con 323 (22.4%, -4.6), UKIP 280 (19.4%, +19.4). Swing of 6.1% from Con to Lab since 2011.Beckton Ward, LB Newham. Lab hold. Lab 1006 (51%, -7.8), Con 584 (29.6%, -4.1), UKIP 215 (10.9%, +10.9), Green 70 (3.5%, +3.5), LD 43 (2.2%, +2.2), Christian PA 33 (1.7%, -6.2), TUSC 21 (1.1%, +1.1). Swing of 1.9% from Lab to Con since May this year.Abingdon Dunmore Ward, Vale of White Horse DC. LD hold. LD 745 (52.4%, +14.7), Con 501 (35.2%, -6.1), UKIP 90 (6.3%, +6.3), Lab 87 (6.1%, -4.7). Swing of 10.4% from Con to LD since 2011.