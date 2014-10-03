There were six council by-elections yesterday:Llandaff North Ward, Cardiff CC. Lab hold. Lab 898 (50.1%, +2.7), Ind 419 (23.4%, +0.2), UKIP 204 (11.4%, +11.4), Con 136 (7.6%, +1.7), LD 134 (7.5%, -6.8). Swing of 1.3% from Ind to Lab since 2012.Windermere Division, Cumbria CC. LD hold. LD 1061 (51.6%, -10.5), Con 810 (39.4%, +20.7), Ind 123 (6%, +6), Green 61 (3%, +3). Swing of 15.6% from LD to Con since 2013.Windermere Town Ward, South Lakeland DC. LD hold. LD 416 (64%, -8.9), Con 184 (28.3%, +13.5), Green 50 (7.7%, +7.7). Swing of 11.2% from LD to Con since 2012.Woodside Ward, LB Haringey. Lab hold. Lab 1331 (56.3%, -0.8), LD 482 (20.4%, +8.6), Green 191 (8.1%, -3.4), UKIP 161 (6.8%, -0.5), Con 140 (5.9%, -1.8), TUSC 35 (1.5%, -1.3), Ind 23 (1%, -0.7). Swing of 3.9% from Lab to LD since May this year.Grange Park Ward, South Northamptonshire DC. Double by-election for two seats in same ward. 2 Con holds. Con 433, 313 (63.3%, -12.9), Lab 151 (22.1%, +22.1), UKIP 100, 84 (14.6%, +14.6). Swing of 17.5% from Con to Lab since 2012.Westoe Ward, South Tyneside MBC. UKIP gain from Ind. UKIP 676 (40.9%, +2.9), Lab 625 (37.9%, -6.9), Con 219 (13.3%, -3.9), Green 90 (5.5%, +5.5), LD 41 (2.5%, +2.5). Swing of 4.9% from Lab to UKIP since May this year.