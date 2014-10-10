As well as the two parliamentary by-elections there were five council by-elections yesterday, including a Labour gain in the key marginal seat of Crawley:Waterloo Ward, Blackpool UA. Con hold. Con 406 (34.5%, -5.3), UKIP 372 (31.6%, +31.6) Lab 347 (29.5%, -17.5), LD 34 (2.9%, -10.3), BNP 17 (1.4%, +1.4). Swing of 18.5% from Con to UKIP since 2011.Bicknacre and East and West Hanningfield, Chelmsford BC. Con hold. Con 649 (56.1%, -15.6), UKIP 359 (31%, +31), Lab 80 (6.9%, -9.2), Green 35 (3%, +3), LD 34 (2.9%, -9.3). Swing of 23.3% from Con to UKIP since 2011.Southgate Ward, Crawley BC. Lab gain from Con who had defected to UKIP. Lab 733 (44.1%, +9), Con 642 (38.6%, +6.1), UKIP 277 (16.7%, -6.7), Justice 10 (0.6%, +0.6). Swing of 1.5% from Con to Lab since May this year.Brightlingsea Division, Essex CC. Con gain from UKIP. Con 1809 (33.7%, +9.1), UKIP 1642 (30.6%, +0.2), LD 1199 (22.3%, -4.6), Lab 524 (9.8%, -2.7), Green 200 (3.7%, +0.2). Swing of 4.5% from UKIP to Con since 2013.West Heath Ward, Rushmoor BC. UKIP hold. UKIP 662 (50.9%, +4.3), Con 312 (24%, -5.4), Lab 196 (15.1%, -0.3), LD 132 (10%, +1.4). Swing of 4.9% from Con to UKIP since May this year.