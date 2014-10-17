



There were ten council by-elections yesterday. Note the successful defence against UKIP by Labour in the key Essex target parliamentary seat of Thurrock, the UKIP gain from the Tories in Kent (Sittingbourne & Sheppey parliamentary constituency), and the two Lib Dem gains.Harper Green Ward, Bolton MBC. Lab hold. Lab 1176 (50.7%, -6), UKIP 777 (33.4%, +9.3), Con 282 (12.2%, +0.1), Green 38 (1.6%, -2.2), LD 28 (1.2%, -1.7), Ind 19 (0.8%, +0.8). Swing of 7.7% from Lab to UKIP since May this year.Towyn Ward, Conwy UA. Con hold. Con 143 (25%), Ind 116 (20.2%), Ind 104 (18.2%), Lab 98 (17.1%), Ind 69 (12%), Ind 43 (7.5%). No swing calculable as uncontested in 2012.Medworth Ward, Fenland DC. Con hold. Con 257 (44.6%, -14.5), UKIP 201 (34.9%, +34.9), Lab 79 (13.7%, -17.8), LD 24 (4.2%, -5.2), Ind 15 (2.6%, +2.6). Swing of 26.4% from Con to UKIP since 2011.Tudor Ward, LB Kingston-on-Thames. Con hold. Con 1062 (41%, +0.1), LD 725 (28%, +10.3), Lab 314 (12.1%, -2.1), UKIP 269 (10.4%, -1.1), Green 219 (8.5%, -7.4). Swing of 5.1% from Con to LD since May this year.Helmshore Ward, Rossendale BC. Con hold. Con 771 (48.8%, -13.4), Lab 444 (28.1%, -9.7), UKIP 364 (23.1%, +23.1%). Swing of 1.9% from Con to Lab since May this year.Oakham South West Ward, Rutland UA. Con hold. Con 240 (52.2%, +13.8), Ind 177 (38.5%, +0.8), LD 43 (9.3%, -14.7). Swing of 6.5% from Ind to Con since 2011.Whissendine Ward, Rutland UA. LD gain from Ind. LD 192 (51.8%, +51.8), Con 179 (48.2%, +5.8). Swing not meaningful since 2011.Sheppey Central Ward, Swale DC. UKIP gain from Con. UKIP 831 (58.4%, +42.7), Con 324 (22.8%, -21.2), Lab 240 (16.9%, -15.1), Loony 27 (1.9%, -6.4). Swing of 32% from Con to UKIP since 2011.West Thurrock & South Stifford Ward, Thurrock UA. Lab hold. Lab 903 (50.3%, +3), UKIP 621 (34.6%, +0.5), Con 270 (15.1%, -0.2). Swing of 1.3% from UKIP to Lab since May this year.Westfield Ward, York UA. LD gain from Lab. LD 1804 (60.2%, +25.6), Lab 588 (19.6%, -23.8), UKIP 398 (13.3%, +13.3), Con 113 (3.8%, -10), Green 87 (2.9%, -5.5), Eng Dem 5 (0.2%, +0.2). Swing of 24.7% from Lab to LD since 2011.