There were eight council by-elections yesterday, with Labour, the Tories and the SNP each gaining a seat from Independents.Oban North & Lorn Ward, Argyll & Bute UA. SNP gain from Ind. First preference votes: SNP 1090 (40.9%, +16.3), Ind 629 (23.6%, -11.6), Lab 530 (19.9%, -1.9), Con 415 (15.6%, -2.8). Swing of 14% from Ind to SNP since by-election in July.Rogate Ward, Chichester DC. Con hold. Con 342 (71.3%, -19.8), UKIP 138 (28.7%, +28.7). Swing of 24.3% from Con to UKIP since 2011.Burnopfield & Dipton Division, Durham UA. Lab gain from Ind. Lab 656 (44.9%, +6.8), Ind 655 (44.8%, +3.5), Con 83 (5.7%, +5.7), Green 68 (4.7%, +4.7). Swing of 1.7% from Ind to Lab since 2013.Evenwood Division, Durham UA. Lab hold. Lab 546 (38.2%, -7.8)Con 396 (27.7%, -0.3), UKIP 309 (21.6%, -4.4), Ind 108 (7.5%, +7.5), Green 72 (5%, +5). Swing of 3.8% from Lab to Con since 2013.Newnham & Westbury Ward, Forest of Dean DC. Ind hold. Ind 321 (38.5%, -1.6), Con 216 (25.9%, -4.9), UKIP 102 (12.2%, +12.2), Lab 100 (12%, -1), Green 70 (8.4%, -7.7), Lib Dem 25 (3%, +3). Swing of 1.7% from Con to Ind since 2011.Mitcheldean Division, Gloucestershire CC. Con gain from Ind. Con 959 (38.4%, +14), UKIP 550 (22%, +2.7), Ind 455 (18.2%, -18.2), Lab 278 (11.1%, +0.8), LD 150 (6%, +0.6), Green 106 (4.2%, +0.4). Swing of 5.7% from UKIP to Con since 2013.Haywards Heath Lucastes Ward, Mid Sussex DC. Con hold. Con 524 (56.4%, +4.9), UKIP 203 (21.9%, +15), LD 112 (12.1%, -12.3), Lab 90 (9.7%, +9.7). Swing of 5.1% from Con to UKIP since 2011.Folkestone Harvey West Ward, Shepway DC. Con hold. Con 385 (36.4%, -18.8), UKIP 293 (27.7%, +27.7), LD 262 (24.8%, +3.4), Green 61 (5.8%, +5.8), Lab 57 (5.4%, -18). Swing of 23.2% from Con to UKIP since 2011.