There were 12 council by-elections yesterday. With the exception of a loss to the Tories in Melton, it was a good night for Labour, holding a split ward seat in Hillingdon, holding a seat in Midlothian with a good swing from the SNP to Labour, in complete contradiction of the Scottish opinion polls, and holding three Oxford council estate seats with over 70% of the vote and the Greens losing vote share and getting derisory scores in a parliamentary seat they have announced is one of their dozen national targets. Congratulations to my wife Linda on her election as Blackbird Leys Ward councillor with 75.7% of the vote and a 7.7% swing from UKIP to Labour since May.Troup Ward, Aberdeenshire UA. SNP gain from Con. First preference votes: SNP 1159 (46.1%, +6.4), Con 574 (22.8%, +1.9), Ind 391 (15.5%, +15.5), LD 141 (5.6%, +3.6), Lab 140 (5.6%, -0.9), Green 68 (2.7%, +2.7), Ind 43 (1.7%, +1.7). Swing of 2.2% from Con to SNP since 2012.Bridlington Central & Old Town Ward, East Yorkshire UA. UKIP gain from SDP. UKIP 401 (30.8%, +30.8), Con 352 (27.1%, -2), Ind 217 (16.7%, +16.7), Ind 214 (16.5%, +16.5), Ind 116 (8.9%, +8.9). Swing of 16.4% from Con to UKIP since 2011.Howdenshire Ward, East Yorkshire UA. Con hold. Con 1020 (46.2%, +2.6), UKIP 891 (40.3%, +5.4), Lab 298 (13.5%, -2.1). Swing of 1.4% from Con to UKIP since 2011.Ellerby & Kirk Ella Ward, East Yorkshire UA. Con hold. Con 1522 (55.6%, +9.4), UKIP 699 (25.5%, +25.5), Lab 515 (18.8%, +2.7). Swing of 8.1% from Con to UKIP since 2011.Charville Ward, LB Hillingdon. Lab hold. Lab 950 (39.2%, +4.2), Con 929 (38.3%, +7), UKIP 468 (19.3%, -3), TUSC 40 (1.7%, -1.3), LD 37 (1.5%, +1.5). Swing of 1.4% from Lab to Con since May this year. This was a split ward electing a mix of Lab and Con councillors in May.St Neots Priory Park Ward, Huntingdonshire DC. Con hold. Con 448 (45.5%, -2.9), UKIP 337 (25.5%, +7.4), Lab 199 (20.2%, +5.4). Swing of 5.2% from Con to UKIP since May this year.Asfordby Ward, Melton DC. Con gain from Lab. Con 265 (54.3%, +16.2), Lab 129 26.4%, -7.7), UKIP 94 (19.3%, +19.3). Swing of 12% from Lab to Con since 2011. This was a split ward electing both Lab and Con councillors in 2011.Midlothian East Ward, Mildlothian UA. Lab hold. First preference votes: Lab 1294 (32.9%, -2.7), SNP 1260 (32.1%, -10.8), Ind 780 (19.8%, +19.8), Con 331 (8.4%, -0.7), Green 197 (5%, +5), LD 68 (1.7%, +1.7). Swing of 4.1% from SNP to Lab since 2012.Kirkwall West & Orphir Ward, Orkney UA. Ind hold. All candidates Independent in this election and in 2012.Blackbird Leys Ward, Oxford CC. Lab hold. Lab 509 (75.7%, +8.4), UKIP 91 (13.5%, -7), Con 27 (4%, -1.6), Green 21 (3.1%, -1.4), TUSC 13 (1.9%, +1.9), LD 11 (1.6%, -0.4). Swing of 7.7% from UKIP to Lab since May this year.Northfield Brook Ward, Oxford CC. Lab hold. Lab 401 (70.6%, -1), Con 65 (11.4%, n/c), Green 50 (8.8%, -2.5), TUSC 34 (6%, +6), LD 18 (3.2%, -2.5). Swing of 0.5% from Lab to Con since May this year.The Leys Division, Oxfordshire CC. Lab hold. Lab 879 (71%, -10.5), UKIP 168 (13.6%, +13.6), Con 77 (6.2%, -1.4), Green 57 (4.6%, -2.8), LD 30 (2.4%, -1), TUSC 27 (2.2%, +2.2). Swing of 12.1% from Lab to UKIP since 2013.