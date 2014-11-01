



As well as the by-election for South Yorkshire Police Commissioner there were five council by-elections on Thursday:Police & Crime Commissioner, South Yorkshire. Lab hold. First preference votes: Lab 74060 (50%, -1.4), UKIP 46883 (31.7%, +20.2), Con 18536 (12.5%, -2), Eng Dem 8583 (5.8%, -9.8). Swing of 10.8% from Lab to UKIP since 2012.Canvey Island East Ward, Castle Point BC. Ind gain from Canvey Island Ind Party. Ind 389 (39.1%, +39.1), CIIP 323 (32.4%, -34.4), Con 208 (20.9%, -0.2), Lab 76 (7.6%, -4.5). Swing of 36.8% from CIIP to Ind since May this year.Sanfields East Ward, Neath Port Talbot UA. Lab hold, Lab 641 (61.1%, +1.4), UKIP 361 (34.4%, +21.6), Con 47 (4.5%, +1.2). Swing of 10.1% from Lab to UKIP since 2013 by-election.North Coast & Cumbraes Ward, North Ayrshire UA. SNP hold. First preference votes: SNP 2021 (38.7%, -6.2), Ind 1190 (22.8%, +22.8), Con 1125 (21.6%, +3.2), Lab 691 (13.2%, -5.1), UKIP 192 (3.7%, +3.7). Swing of 14.5% from SNP to Ind since 2012.Ironbridge Gorge Ward, Telford & Wrekin UA. Lab hold. Lab 325 (44.1%, -8.9), Con 276 (37.4%, -9.6), UKIP 136 (18.5%, +18.5). Swing of 0.4% from Con to Lab since 2011.Newport West Ward, Telford & Wrekin UA. Ind gain from Con. Ind 264 (39.8%, +39.8), Con 179 (27%, -37), UKIP 157 (23.7%, +23.7), Lab 63 (9.5%, -26.5). Swing of 38.4% from Con to Ind since 2011.