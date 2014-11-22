As well as the Rochester & Strood parliamentary by-election, there were three council by-elections on Thursday, one of them for a ward within Rochester & Strood:





Peninsula Ward, Medway UA. UKIP gain from Con. UKIP 2850 (48.3%, +48.3), Con 1965 (33.3%, -20.9), Lab 716 (12.1%, -8.6), Green 314 (5.3%, -2.1), LD 60 (1%, -5.3). Swing of 34.6% from Con to UKIP since 2011.





Bramhall South & Woodford Ward, Stockport MBC. Con hold. Con 2080 (53.2%, +8.2), LD 1502 (38.4%, +5.3), Green 197 (5%, +5), Lab 132 (3.4%, -5.5). Swing of 1.5% from LD to Con since May this year.



