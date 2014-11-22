As well as the Rochester & Strood parliamentary by-election, there were three council by-elections on Thursday, one of them for a ward within Rochester & Strood:
Peninsula Ward, Medway UA. UKIP gain from Con. UKIP 2850 (48.3%, +48.3), Con 1965 (33.3%, -20.9), Lab 716 (12.1%, -8.6), Green 314 (5.3%, -2.1), LD 60 (1%, -5.3). Swing of 34.6% from Con to UKIP since 2011.
Bramhall South & Woodford Ward, Stockport MBC. Con hold. Con 2080 (53.2%, +8.2), LD 1502 (38.4%, +5.3), Green 197 (5%, +5), Lab 132 (3.4%, -5.5). Swing of 1.5% from LD to Con since May this year.
Uplands Ward, Swansea UA. Ind gain from Lab. Ind 671 (32.5%, +32.5), Lab 553 (26.8%, -12.4), LD 215 (10.4%, -22.4), Green 179 (8.7%, -9.8), Ind 158 (7.7%, +7.7), Con 154 (7.5%, -2.1), PC 104 (5%, +5), TUSC 31 (1.5%, +1.5). Swing of 22.5% from Lab to Ind since 2012. The Independent candidate who won was previously the Lib Dem councillor for the ward.
1 Comments:
"holding a seat in Midlothian with a good swing from the SNP to Labour, in complete contradiction of the Scottish opinion polls"
The opinion polls in Scotland are not for a local election. The Labour vote went down and an independent and Green candidate intervened.
1:05 pm, December 03, 2014
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home