A blog by Luke Akehurst about politics, elections, and the Labour Party - With subtitles for the Hard of Left. Just for the record: all the views expressed here are entirely personal and do not necessarily represent the positions of any organisations I am a member of.

Friday, November 07, 2014

Council by-elections

There were only two council by-elections yesterday:

Mevagissey Division, Cornwall UA. Con gain from Lab. Con 348 (32.2%, +8.2),
UKIP 281 (26%, -1.6), Lab 204 (18.9%, -10.8), LD 197 (18.2%, +4.3), Green 50 (4.6%, -0.1). Swing of 4.9% from UKIP to Con since 2013.

Bilton Ward, Rugby BC. Con hold.  Con 668 (42%, -12.2), UKIP 325 (20.4%, +20.4), LD 280 (17.6%, +8.1), Lab 212 (13.3%, -8.1), Ind 60 (3.8%, +3.8), Green 37 (2.3%. -7.8), TUSC 10 (0.6%, -4.3). Swing of 16.3% from Con to UKIP since May this year.

posted by Luke Akehurst at 12:24 pm

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home

 
Free Hit Counters
OfficeDepot Discount