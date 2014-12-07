There were three council by-elections on Thursday and one (in Adur DC in Sussex) on Friday. All four saw the Labour vote share increase. The Rossendale and Thurrock wards are in parliamentary seats that are key targets for Labour.





St Mary’s Ward, Adur DC. Con hold. Con 340 (38.4%, +1.3), Lab 223 (25.3%, +2.6), UKIP 216 (24.4%, +3.3), Green 106 (12%, -0.7). Swing of 0.7% from Con to Lab since May this year.





Netherfield Ward, Mansfield DC. Lab gain from Ind. Lab 347 (57.7%, +12.1), UKIP 225 (37.4%, +37.4), TUSC 29 (4.8%, +4.8). Swing of 12.7% from Lab to UKIP since 2011.





Longholme Ward, Rossendale BC. Lab hold. Lab 505 (43.8%, +0.9), Con 390 (33.8%, +0.6), UKIP 258 (22.4%, -1.4). Swing of 0.2% from Con to Lab since May this year.





Aveley & Uplands Ward, Thurrock UA. UKIP hold. UKIP 747 (41%, -6.2), Con 520 (28.5%, -1.1), Lab 338 (18.6%, +2.4), Ind 217 (11.9%, +11.9). Swing of 2.6% from UKIP to Con since May this year.