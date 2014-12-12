There were 12 council by-elections yesterday, with no discernible pattern to the results, and gains for the Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru, SNP and UKIP.South Kintyre Ward, Argyll & Bute UA. SNP hold. First preference votes: SNP 942 (62.2%, +37.2), LD 214 (14.1%, -0.1), Con 203 (13.4%, -32.5), Lab 156 (10.3%, +10.3). Swing of 18.6% from LD to SNP since 2012.Gatehouse Ward, Aylesbury Vale DC. LD hold. LD 295 (35.6%, -5.9), UKIP 267 (32.2%, +15.2), Con 113 (13.6%, -9.2), Lab 113 (13.6%, -5), Green 28 (3.4%, +3.4), Ind 12 (1.4%, +1.4). Swing of 10.6% from LD to UKIP since 2011.Southcourt Ward, Aylesbury Vale DC. LD gain from Lab. LD 429 (42.3%, +6.3), UKIP 266 (26.2%, +12.1), Lab 175 (17.2%, -12.2), Con 112 (11%, -9.4), Green 33 (3.3%, +3.3). Swing of 2.9% from LD to UKIP since 2011.Toton & Chilwell Meadows Ward, Broxtowe BC. Con hold. Con 952 (54.5%, +6.9), Lab 454 (26%, +3.9), UKIP 340 (19.5%, +6.4). Swing of 1.5% from Lab to Con since 2012 by-election.Trelech Ward, Carmarthenshire UA. PC gain from Ind. PC 598 (68.3%, +33.6), Ind 181 (20.7%, -30.2), LD 96 (11%, -3.4). Swing of 31.9% from Ind to PC since 2012.Kingsway Ward, Halton BC. Lab hold. Lab 537 (73.2%, -2.3), UKIP 164 (22.3%, -2.2), Con 22 (3%, +3), LD 11 (1.5%, +1.5). Swing of 0.1% from Lab to UKIP since this May.Stamford North Division, Lincolnshire CC. UKIP gain from Ind. UKIP 400 (31.5%, +31.5), Lab 268 (21.1%, +0.1), Con 261 (20.6%, -11), Linc Ind 199 (15.7%, -31.7), LD 142 (11.2%, +11.2). Swing of 15.7% from Lab to UKIP since 2013.Elgin City North Ward, Moray UA. SNP gain from Lab. First preference votes: SNP 728 (38%, -5.3), Ind 472 (24.6%, +15.2), Lab 287 (15%, -14.9), Con 273 (14.2%, -3.3), UKIP 81 (4.2%, +4.2), Green 77 (4%, +4). Swing of 10.3% from SNP to Ind since 2012.Bransgore & Burley Ward, New Forest DC. Con hold. Con 834 (77.7%, +11.3), UKIP 171 (15.8%, +15.8), Lab 74 (6.9%, -7.4). Swing of 2.3% from Con to UKIP since 2011.Washington East Ward, Sunderland MBC. Lab hold. Lab 775 (38.3%, -3), Con 595 (29.4%, +4.1), UKIP 506 (25%, -1.1), Green 93 (4.6%, +4.6), LD 52 (2.6%, -2.2). Swing of 3.6% from Lab to Con since May this year.Skelmersdale North Ward, West Lancashire DC. Lab hold. Lab 591 (87.9%, -1.8), Con 81 (12.1%, +1.8). Swing of 1.8% from Lab to Con since 2012.Cox Green Ward, Windsor & Maidenhead UA. Con hold. Con 738 (50.7%, -2.2), LD 315 (21.6%, -10.9), UKIP 278 (19.1%, -19.1), Lab 124 (8.5%, -1.1). Swing of 4.4% from LD to Con since 2011.