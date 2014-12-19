A blog by Luke Akehurst about politics, elections, and the Labour Party - With subtitles for the Hard of Left. Just for the record: all the views expressed here are entirely personal and do not necessarily represent the positions of any organisations I am a member of.

Friday, December 19, 2014

Council by-elections

There were just two contested council by-elections yesterday:

Bowydd & Rhiw Ward, Gwynedd UA. PC hold. Uncontested in this and previous election.

St James Ward, RB Kingston-on-Thames. Con hold. Con 1123 (42.9%, +5.1), LD 865 (33%, +11), Lab 355 (13.5%, -4.5), UKIP 206 (7.9%, -3.8), Green 71 (2.7%, -3.7). Swing of 3% from Con to LD since 2014.

Ollerton Division, Nottinghamshire CC. Lab hold. Lab 1171 (56.4%, -1.9), Con 533 (25.7%, +4.1), UKIP 347 (16.7%, -3.3), LD 24 (1.2%, +1.2). Swing of 3% from Lab to Con since 2013.

