A blog by Luke Akehurst about politics, elections, and the Labour Party

Friday, January 23, 2015

Council by-elections

Just three council by-elections so far this year, with the SNP and UKIP doing well:

8 January

Bolsover North West Ward, Bolsover DC. Lab hold. Lab 174 (45%, -22), UKIP 153 (39.5%, +39.5), Con 60 (15.5%, -17.6). Swing of 30.8% from Lab to UKIP since 2011.

22 January

East Kirkcaldy Ward, Fife UA. SNP hold. First preference votes: SNP 1460 (47.3%, +10.9), Lab 1088 (35.3%, -14.7), Con 223 (7.2%, +1.2), Green 126 (4.1%, +4.1), UKIP 117 (3.8%, +3.8), LD 40 (1.3%, -1.5), Ind 19 (0.6%, +0.6), Ind 12 (0.4%, +0.4). Swing of 12.8% from Lab to SNP since 2012.

Crowborough West Ward, Wealden DC. Con hold. Con 465 (58.7%, -14.1), UKIP 327 (41.3%, +41.3). Swing of 27.7% from Con to UKIP since 2011.

posted by Luke Akehurst at 9:54 am

