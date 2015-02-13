There have been just four council by-elections in the last fortnight. Yesterday included an important Labour gain from UKIP in Harlow which is a key parliamentary seat in Essex.12 FebruaryBar Hill Division, Cambridgeshire CC. Con hold. Con 787 (46%, +0.6), UKIP 251 (14.7%, -7.4), LD 238 (13.9%, +5.4), Lab 235 (13.7%, +0.1), Green 200 (11.7%, +2.3). Swing of 4% from UKIP to Con since 2013.Mark Hall Ward, Harlow BC. Lab gain from UKIP. Lab 586 (42.6%, +8.2), UKIP 353 (25.7%, -12.2), Con 334 (24.3%, +4.5), Green 55 (4%, +4), LD 47 (3.4%, -4.4). Swing of 10.2% from UKIP to Lab since 2014.Oswestry East Division, Shropshire UA. Con hold. Con 629 (47.5%, +17), Lab 247 (18.6%, -10.2), Green 231 (17.4%, +17.4), LD 218 (16.5%, +16.5). Swing of 13.6% from Lab to Con since 2013.5 FebruaryBrimington Division, Derbyshire CC. Lab hold. Lab 1293 (62%, -6.7), UKIP 380 (18.2%, +18.2), Ind 157 (7.5%, +7.5), LD 135 (6.5%, -2.8), Con 120 (5.8%, -5.4). Swing of 12.5% from Lab to UKIP since 2013.