



Here are the recent council by-elections. Labour's vote increased in all 5:5 MarchKenton Ward, LB Brent. Con hold. Con 1097 (51.6%, +0.3), Lab 839 (39.4%, +7), Green 121 (5.7%, -4.3), LD 79 (3.3%, -3). Swing of 3.4% from Con to Lab since 2014.St Pancras & Somers Town Ward, LB Camden. Lab hold. Lab 1481 (72.8%, +4.7), Con 243 (12%, +2), Green 213 (10.5%, -4.8), LD 96 (4.7%, -1.9). Swing of 1.4% from Con to Lab since 2014.Selhurst Ward, LB Croydon. Lab hold. Lab 1517 (71.5%, +19.4), Con 246 (11.6%, -2), Green 148 (7%, -1.5), UKIP 147 (6.9%, -5.6), LD 65 (3.1%, -2.9). Swing of 10.7% from Con to Lab since 2014.Bocking Division, Essex CC. Con gain from UKIP. Con 1071 (34.3%, +2.1), Lab 974 (31.2%, +1.3), UKIP 855 (27.4%, -5.3), Green 165 (5.3%, +2.2), Ind 58 (1.9%, +1.9). Swing of 0.4% from Lab to Con since 2013.19 FebHengoed Ward, Carmarthenshire UA. Lab hold. Lab 335 (33.2%, +7), PC 313 (31%, +6.6), UKIP 152 (15%, +15), People First 80 (7.9%, -18.2), Ind 76 (7.5%, +7.5), Con 54 (5.3%, +5.3). Swing of 0.2% from PC to Con since 2012.