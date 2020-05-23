Unite Executive Council Elections 2020
If you are a Unite union member you will get a ballot for the Executive Council elections if there are contested elections in your region and/or industrial sector.
They must be returned by 12 noon on Thursday 18th June 2020.
Members who have not received a ballot paper by Monday 8th June 2020 should contact the ballot enquiry service on 0800 783 3856 (0818 333 155 from the Republic of Ireland or Gibraltar).
Details of candidates are here: https://secure.cesvotes.com/V3-0-0/unitenominates2020/en/home?bbp=6942&x=-1
I have seen the following list of suggestions circulated for who members should vote for if they want the union to change direction:
Ireland
Noel Gibson
Marie Casey
North East Yorkshire and Humberside Region
Gary Andrews
Scotland
Grieg McArthur
Helen McFarlane
South East Region
Dominic Rothwell
Wales
Kerry Owens
West Midlands Region
Stuart Hedley
Engineering, Manufacturing and Steel
Gary Buchan
Food, Drink and Agriculture
Neelam Verma
Matt Gould
Finance and Legal
Jacob Goddard
Fiona Tatem
Health
Steve Thompson
Tracey Osment
Local Authorities
Lisa Colquhoun
Kevin Woods
Passenger Transport
Nigel Atkinson
Simon Rosenthal
Road Transport Commercial, Warehousing and Logistics
Mick Casey
Paul Shedd
Service Industries
Howard Percival
Unite Construction, Allied Trades and Technicians
Jamie Bramwell
Stuart Grice
National Black and Asian Ethnic Minority Members’ Constituency
Raffiq Moussa
