If you are a Unite union member you will get a ballot for the Executive Council elections if there are contested elections in your region and/or industrial sector.They must be returned by 12 noon on Thursday 18th June 2020.Members who have not received a ballot paper by Monday 8th June 2020 should contact the ballot enquiry service on 0800 783 3856 (0818 333 155 from the Republic of Ireland or Gibraltar).Details of candidates are here: https://secure.cesvotes.com/V3-0-0/unitenominates2020/en/home?bbp=6942&x=-1 I have seen the following list of suggestions circulated for who members should vote for if they want the union to change direction:Noel GibsonMarie CaseyGary AndrewsGrieg McArthurHelen McFarlaneDominic RothwellKerry OwensStuart HedleyGary BuchanNeelam VermaMatt GouldJacob GoddardFiona TatemSteve ThompsonTracey OsmentLisa ColquhounKevin WoodsNigel AtkinsonSimon RosenthalMick CaseyPaul SheddHoward PercivalJamie BramwellStuart GriceRaffiq Moussa