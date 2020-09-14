According to the CLP nominations so far, I'm currently 10th in the race for the 9 CLP reps on the NEC, which is an exciting place to be!





The deadline for CLPs to nominate NEC candidates is fast approaching on the 27th September.





There are over 200 CLPs with nomination meetings scheduled in the next two weeks.





How is the battle for nominations going so far?





The headline figures are that Momentum are ahead, but not by an insurmountable margin given there are hundreds of CLPs still to nominate. Labour to Win candidates already have more nominations than in 2018, with two weeks to go, and Momentum have lost many of the CLPs they won then. Here are the numbers from Friday, when 120 CLPs in total had nominated:





Laura Pidcock Momentum 83 CLPs

Ann Black Open Labour 81

Yasmine Dar Momentum 68

Gemma Bolton Momentum 67

Mish Rahman Momentum 65

Johanna Baxter Labour to Win 61

Nadia Jama Momentum 60

Gurinder Singh Josan Labour to Win 59

Ann Henderson Momentum 56

Luke Akehurst Labour to Win 45

Theresa Griffin Tribune 38

Jermain Jackman Open Labour 36

Michael Payne Labour to Win 35

Terry Paul Labour to Win 31

Shama Tatler Labour to Win 30

Paula Sherriff Tribune 25

Crispin Flintoff Independent 16

Roger Silverman Labour Left Alliance 14

Vince Maple Independent 12

Liz McInnes Tribune 11

Cameron Mitchell Independent 11

Alex Beverley Independent 11





Another 12 candidates also have the required 5 nominations to get on the ballot.





Things to bear in mind:





· The final ballot is by Single Transferable Vote so it will award seats roughly proportionately between the factions – the days of one grouping taking all nine seats are gone.

· Any increase in our representation from the 2 of 9 seats we already hold strengthens the mainstream majority on the NEC as a whole.

· Over 100,000 new members who joined the party to vote for Keir, Lisa or Jess didn’t get a vote in the February NEC by-elections that saw Gurinder and Johanna narrowly win. They can now vote. And the Hard Left keep complaining that many of their supporters have quit the party …

· With every week of nominations, our position has got stronger compared to Momentum’s.

· Over 80% of the CLPs nominating Labour to Win candidates are gains we didn't win in 2018.

· We are doing best in CLPs with All Member Meetings where the new members can vote, and Momentum are mainly holding on where there is a delegate GC system – AGM cancellations due to the General Election and COVID mean some GC delegates were elected at the height of Corbynism in 2018.

· We are doing best in the CLPs with the largest membership that will have the most voting members in the final ballot while many of Momentum’s nominations come from small CLPs.



