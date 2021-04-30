In memory of my mum
A few words about my mum, Nan Akehurst (nee Davies), who passed away suddenly today.
Mum was quite a character.
She was fun, caring, thoughtful, arty, creative, wacky, and could be incredibly
stubborn, illogical (she said logic came from maths, and she hated maths), and
hot-tempered.
She was a baby boomer,
whose mum and dad had put off starting a family for five years because they were
busy doing their bit in WW2 as a casualty clearing station nurse and a Lance Bombardier
in the 11th Survey Regiment. Back in civilian life her dad, George, returned
to his teaching career, while her mum, Molly, cared for the family. Baby Nan
was born in Northfleet, Kent, in June 1946. She owed her unusual first name to
Scottish ancestry on her mum’s side, her maternal grandfather William McKenzie
was born in Dumbarton but had travelled to Kent to find work and ended up as
the Labour Mayor of Gravesend.
Mum’s childhood was
marred by a series of painful operations and long stays in Great Ormond Street hospital
for reconstructive surgery because she and her brother were born with a rare
genetic anomaly that meant they only had one ear, and this obviously meant in
later life her hearing was affected. Tragically her younger brother Billy died
in a road accident when he was 11 and mum was 13. She became a rebellious teenager
– school reports she kept cannot have been comfortable reading for her parents,
nowadays we would say she had PTSD. Her dad’s promotions in his teaching career
saw the family move first to Coventry, where my mum liked her short time at the
gleaming new Whitley Abbey Comprehensive School, where her dad was a housemaster,
and remembered crossing acres of still bombed out streets to get there (this
would have been around 1957). Her dad’s promotion to be a secondary head
teacher saw the family move back to Kent and settle in Canterbury. Mum didn’t
enjoy her new school, Simon Langton Girls’ Grammar, and the loss of her brother
a year later clearly had a big effect on her for a long time. She only really
opened up to me about how traumatic it was a few years ago.
Mum left the Langton
after a rather mixed bag of O Levels and spent a couple of years at Canterbury
College of Art. It sounds like incredibly good fun, and she kept in touch for
decades afterwards with her favourite teachers, but there were no jobs at the
end of it. A highlight was that she designed a tie for Mick Jagger which she
says he wore on stage.
After art college there
was a brief period living away from home in Kingston-upon-Thames and commuting
into a very dull civil service job in a tax office near The Strand.
London life didn’t
appeal so mum ended up back in Canterbury and eventually found a role that
really suited her as a fashion buyer in the boutique section – the clothes for younger
women – at Martin’s, the main women’s wear shop in town. She also
worked at Riceman's and Lenleys, department stores that were features of Canterbury
shopping. The fashion job was in the late ‘60s.
1960s mum was described
by her younger cousins to me today as “cool and groovy”.
By this time my mum had
developed a very clear set of ideas about what she liked and what she didn’t
like. She liked the Stones and despised the Beatles. She liked to be stylish,
and this was achieved whether through careful saving for certain key outfits,
or an incredible eye for bargains at sales and jumble sales. She liked music in
a minor key and with soul to it – Motown, Ella Fitzgerald, Georgie Fame, blues,
heavy Russian classical composers like Prokofiev and Rachmaninov. She liked equally
soulful art: Van Gogh (who she identified with because of his missing ear), Hieronymous
Bosch (thanks for the nightmares when you showed me his pictures of hell as
little kid mum!), Fra Filippo Lippi. This meant on a later trip to Italy when
we took her to Florence we got stuck for nearly an hour analysing one picture in
the Uffizi. She liked cooking and eating spectacular meals, often waking at the
crack of dawn to start preparing them, with a range from traditional roasts to
French style sauces and often a choice of several hand made deserts. The Christmas
parties she hosted were legendary. The final year of her life seemed to involve
a lot of confit de canard. To go with the food, she liked wine – it had to be
red, or if white, of a dryness akin to gargling pebbles. No fruit flavours were
allowed to get in the way. Gin was also on the list of household essentials. She
liked interior decoration, the house seemed to get a makeover several times a decade.
She loved to read, particularly historical novels.
She did not like TV (until
relatively recently – she didn’t allow one in the house until the late ‘80s),
or sport, or technology, pizza, or pasta.
At the start of the
1970s she met my dad, Tony Akehurst, at the Bridge Country Club at a jazz gig, mum
was working behind the bar there. They were together for the rest of her life,
marrying in 1971. They would have had their 50th wedding anniversary
this October. Dad was 8 years older than mum, and a farm boy from Barham in
East Kent. I think he was blown away by mum’s sophisticated and fiery persona,
and he provided the perfect foil for her – calm, laid back, practical. They made
a brilliant team as parents to me (born 1972) and my younger siblings Sam (1974)
and Ella (1976) and their loyalty and affection for each other and us has been
just incredible.
Financially the 1970s
were very tough for mum and dad, with mum at home with three little kids and dad
in not very well-paid jobs, particularly after he returned to the family farm.
They lived with my grandparents until I was two, and then in a draughty 1919
bungalow built of asbestos near the farm. This was a mile or more to the
nearest bus stop, quite a hike with three children, so my mum felt very isolated.
Things looked up in
1979, though money was still short, when they were allocated a housing association
house on a new estate in Chartham, a large village just outside Canterbury. Mum
was delighted to be somewhere where there were people rather than just fields,
and became a fixture of the village community for the rest of her life, later
moving to the first and only house they bought, Swanhaven, in the heart of the
village.
Mum was the Chartham village
columnist for the Kentish Gazette for decades, paid 7p a line to report
everything down to who got 3rd place for potatoes at the cottage gardeners’
society exhibition. She played a leading role in the Friends of Chartham
Primary School, helping organise a succession of Christmas and summer fetes.
She ran summer holiday play sessions for local kids, sometimes in liaison with
the librarians from Canterbury children’s library. Whilst not as involved in political
life as me or her grandparents, she was a member of the Labour Party from about
1980 onwards, standing once for the parish council (she didn’t enjoy being a
candidate) and for many years leafletting the entire village at election times.
Her politics were ferociously left-wing – she was burning with anger about her own
experience of coping on Family Credit top-ups in the Thatcher years, but also
about poverty, injustice and racism wherever she saw it.
Mum’s biggest contribution
to village life was to be part of the upbringing not just of her own three
children but of two entire generations of Chartham children. This started with
helping organise the Chartham Preschool Playgroup, in the days before areas like
that had any LEA provided nursery provision. This eventually folded into a
proper nursery class at the local primary school, and my mum worked as a
classroom assistant from the 1990s until well into her 70s. She was adored by small
children and loved working with them. She stayed at the school so long that
eventually children she had looked after in the 1990s came back as parents with
their own children twenty years later. She spread happiness and love to hundreds
of children.
Mum was delighted to become
a mother-in-law to my wife Linda and Sam’s wife Catherine. She welcomed them into
her family and hosted some of the most glorious, deliciously catered and wine
saturated dinners you can imagine. She was even more delighted when over the
last 15 years, between her three children a total of five grandsons joined the
tribe.
She adored them all and
loved spending time with them, and they with her. She particularly played a crucial
role in the upbringing of my sister’s son Casper. My sister and her son have
been living with my mum and dad as my sister has a number of health problems,
and mum has sacrificed more than we will ever know to provide them with care,
support and love.
Mum was a loyal friend
to dozens of people. She would handwrite letters – definitely not emails, which
she refused to engage with – in her extremely distinctive italicised handwriting
(a graphologist would have had a field day) to contacts she had kept since school
and art college days. Her art college friend Denise, who she adored, would come
to stay. Every minutiae of people’s lives in the village and beyond appeared to
be a matter of passionate concern. If you were alone, bereaved or having a bad
time, there was a place at the dinner table. No matter her own family stresses
and tribulations, and there were many, she was always there for other people.
My mum wasn’t a person who
found consolation in any faith, but she lived her life by very firm values about
serving and caring for others, friendship, selflessness and love.
She hated the idea of
getting old, and never conceded an inch to the aging process. In going suddenly,
we’ve missed a couple of decades we thought we had left of her excellent
company, but she will be forever remembered as about as youthful a 74 year-old
as it is possible to be.
Thank you mum for everything
you have done for us. We will always be in debt to you for your love, support
and care. We love you and miss you already.
3 Comments:
A lovely tribute, and a great piece to read.
Your mum did well!
10:03 pm, April 30, 2021
What a good and interesting life. Thanks for sharing it with us. My mother died when I was 4 and I only realise the void that left when I read something like this. Treasure every memory Luke
1:01 pm, May 01, 2021
Thank you so much for this wonderful tribute to your Mum Luke. I knew her when we lived in Chartham in the 1980’s and she and Tony would babysit for our two girls Katy and Holly. She has always stayed in touch sending cards at Christmas written in her beautiful script detailing events from the past always written with a dark sense of humour because clearly she went through some very difficult times. She did have strong opinions and was also a hugely generous, kind person but didn’t believe in sentimentality. We shall miss her. X
8:19 pm, May 01, 2021
