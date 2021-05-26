NEC Report - 25 May 2021
The NEC met in sombre and serious mood on 25 May, with an obvious priority of reflecting on the 6 May election results and considering the dramatic improvements and changes that will need to be made to respond to the message the electorate has sent us.
Keir Starmer’s report
opened with a pledge, on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and the
launch of the Black Lives Matter movement, that a Labour Government would bring
in a Race Equality Act to address structural racism.
Keir welcomed Anneliese
Dodds (new frontbench rep) and Angela Eagle (new PLP rep) to the NEC.
He provided a candid,
balanced and sobering summary of the election results and how serious a setback
they had been, before setting out five policy themes that Labour will now be
promoting:
1)
Restructuring
a broken economy towards long-term investment rather than short-term
shareholder return.
2)
Transforming
the way we deliver public services so they are more integrated and less
silo-ised.
3)
World
class education and skills.
4)
Radical
devolution.
5)
Modernisation
of Britain.
He said the party needs
a complete change of culture, so it is facing the voters at all times and less
internally focused. We need to transform and modernise our campaigning
structure in order to be able to transform and modernise the country.
Keir warned the General
Election could be as early as May 2023 and we face the immediate challenge of a
byelection in Batley & Spen.
During the Q&A I
responded to claims by Momentum-supporting members of the NEC that members had
been demoralised and therefore not campaigned by saying that this was not borne
out by my personal experience as a council candidate or, in a different ward,
as a ward organiser, in both cases I had seen increased levels of volunteering.
Nor was it borne out by the data collected nationally about the number of
canvassing contacts made, which Keir confirmed was higher than in the previous
set of local elections, even with Covid affecting the way we could campaign. I
asked Keir to make sure the policy review developed policies that would appeal
to segments of the electorate who have moved away from us, particularly older
voters, who we can’t win a General Election without winning back, as they are
an increasing share of the population and have high propensity to turnout.
Answering a total of 16
questions, some of them disappointingly couched in less than comradely tones,
Keir emphasised that policies from past manifestoes are never ruled out, but
after several defeats you can’t just pick up the old manifesto you lost on as
the starting point. We needed a simplified and focussed policy offer as there
had just been too much for voters to believe was deliverable in 2019.
He emphasised the need
to reach out to both rural voters and older voters, where an existing trend
towards Labour voting falling off by age had become profoundly worse in 2019.
He said we needed policies for older voters that would guarantee security and
dignity in old age and wanted a discussion in detail about this at a future NEC
meeting.
Asked about the Gaza
conflict he reiterated Labour’s support for a two-state solution and referred
the NEC to Lisa Nandy’s balanced statements which strongly condemned breaches
of international law and human rights by either side (https://labour.org.uk/category/lisa-nandy/).
Following Keir, Angela
Rayner also gave her report, talking about how we reconnect with voters we have
lost and about her policy priority of addressing fire and rehire and insecure
work in her new role as Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work.
Executive Director of
Elections Anna Hutchinson took us through a detailed statistical analysis of
the 6 May results.
General Secretary David
Evans covered the byelections in Batley & Spen and Chesham & Amersham
in his report, and the possibility of one in Delyn as the Conservative MP has
been suspended for six weeks.
He reported on the work
of the party’s internal Diversity and Inclusion Board, including the rollout of
unconscious bias training.
He said publication of
the Forde Report was still postponed, to avoid even partial disclosure
prejudicing an ICO investigation. He was doing everything he could to get it
published.
Membership is now
489,000, which remains very high by historic standards. A membership retention
strategy is being developed.
The party was concerned
about the risk of potential loss of income if Covid leads to restrictions on
the format of Annual Conference.
Both David and Keir
were repeatedly and tediously asked the same question about restoration of the
whip to Jeremy Corbyn and David advised those NEC members who repeatedly raise
this to write to the Chief Whip.
After David’s report we
supported an amendment from Ellen Morrison to the paper about future
arrangements for CLP and branch meetings to keep open hybrid online and offline
options as online meetings are more accessible for many people. All meetings
remain online until the end of July when the situation will be reviewed.
Anneliese Dodds spoke
about the policy review she is now leading. This will produce a clear offer in
time for a 2023 early General Election. It will show our core values of
equality, security and ambition for our country. The review will work in step
with and not duplicate the work of the National Policy Forum (NPF) and its
commissions. The NPF tries to be encyclopaedic and develop policy on
everything, whereas the review will only look at a small number of key areas.
It will be future looking, trying to generate a Labour vision of the UK in 2030
and counterpoise that with a vision of what the UK will look like by 2030 if
the Tories stay in charge. We want to create a country that is more equal, more
secure and more ambitious about what it can achieve.
We were then given an
update on the NPF’s processes. Equalities issues had been better integrated
into the work of each Policy Commission. There will be a full NPF meeting on 6
July. The Policy Commissions were proving consensual and constructive. NPF
Chair Ann Black said she wanted to harness the positive energy around policy
making to give the NPF a more campaigning role.
Just to confuse things
there is also an ongoing review of policy development. The deadline for CLPs
and affiliates to make submissions is 24 June, then the NEC will agree
proposals for a new way of making policy and put these to conference.
We signed off standing
orders and a code of conduct for the National Women’s Conference.
We also signed off
procedures for the trigger ballots and selections for Mayoral elections. Mish
Rahman from Momentum proposed the trigger threshold should be 1/3 of branches
or affiliates rather than ½ (i.e. that it should be easier to force a full
reselection ballot). This was defeated by 19 votes to 10. He proposed that the
Organisation Committee should have to sign off any decision by the General
Secretary to rescind endorsement of a candidate if something damaging to the
party emerges about them, This was defeated by 16 votes to 14.
Nadia Jama from
Momentum tabled a motion calling for the Leader of Sheffield City Council
Labour Group to be elected in an OMOV pilot by party members rather than by the
Labour councillors. This was defeated by 20 votes to 11.
The meeting ended on a forward-looking
note with agreement of a paper on an impressive Future Candidates Programme of
training for up to 350 potential parliamentary candidates.
Since the previous NEC meeting
on 11 February, I have also participated in the following other meetings. It is
not my intention usually to report in detail on sub-committee meetings because
when I was on the NEC before we were under instruction that reports should only
be on full meetings not committees, and in the case of Disputes Panels the
proceedings are confidential:
Equalities Committee –
4 March – dealing with EHRC Action Plan, All Women Shortlists, Women’s
Conference, GRT working group, candidate diversity
Boundary Review Working
Group – 9 March
Disputes Panel – 11
March
Organisation Committee
– 11 March – dealing with EHRC Action Plan, new codes of conduct, BAME
Structures, GRT working group, regional rules and standing orders
Working Group on
student structures – 12 March
Health and Social Care
Policy Commission – 15 March and 27 April
Full day training on Decision
Making – 9 April
Training on antisemitism
– 15 April
4 Disputes Panels
hearings
