NEC Report – 17 September 2021
The September NEC is
always focussed on Annual Conference business. Whilst it was another long
meeting, seven hours, it was curiously muted compared to recent meetings.
The meeting opened with
a report on arrangements for conference from the Chair of the Conference
Arrangements Committee (CAC), Harry Donaldson. He said:
CAC
has agreed which motions are valid. 330 met the criteria (covering one subject only,
under 250 words long and about policy, not organisation) out of 375 submitted.
There
are 50 subject areas that will go forward to the Priority Ballot, which decides
which ones get debated.
Reference
Backs on National Policy Forum (NPF) reports have been submitted in writing and
will be published in the CAC reports.
The
Emergency Resolutions deadline is noon on 23 September.
1179
CLP delegates and 259 from affiliated organisations have registered but some
may drop out or fail passport checks.
A
total of 7,000 people will attend conference.
There
are at least 350 fringe events and 84 exhibitors.
The
Business Forum has raised £110,000 in income from business visitors, and a further
£143,500 has been raised in sponsorship.
We then moved on to the
main business of the meeting, agreeing our position on possible rule changes to
be debated at Annual Conference. I was somewhat bemused by Momentum voting
against even anodyne rule changes to tidy up things like deleting references to
MEPs and the EPLP, despite the votes on rules they had indicated they found
contentious being taken separately. Rule changes on toughening our stance towards
members who litigate against the party were held over until the meeting on
Friday 24 September for further consultation. Amendments from the floor saw the
right of administratively suspended members to vote in OMOV ballots retained,
and the number of officers of a Local Government Committee increased to 4 so
that there is a quota of 2 women.
The new (not tabled at
the July meeting) batch of non-contentious rule changes passed with 19 For, 9
Against, 1 Abstention.
A second batch of rule
changes relate to the new independent disciplinary process for cases relating
to protected characteristics, required by the EHRC Report. This was passed with
18 For, 8 Against, 1 Abstention. I was really disappointed that eight
colleagues would vote against a change that is a legal requirement following the
investigation into antisemitism.
The third batch of
non-contentious changes already noted by the NEC in July passed 19 For, 4 Against,
3 Abstentions.
A rule change to codify STV (Single
Transferable Vote) as the voting system for the ballot for the nine CLP reps on
the NEC passed with 16 For, 8 Against, 3 Abstentions.
A consequent rule
change to abolish NEC by-elections in the CLP section, as you can now just
recount the previous STV ballot without the member who has stood down, was
passed with 17 For, 9 Against, 3 Abstentions.
A rule change that
prevents CLPs from affiliating to external organisations without NEC approval
was passed with 19 For, 9 Against, 1 Abstention.
A rule change to place
the longstanding practice of the General Secretary’s power to reject membership
applications during the eight-week probationary period on a
contractual/rule-based
footing was passed with 17 For, 9 Against, 1 Abstention.
An extensive rewrite of
the membership rules to improve the processes around auto-exclusions, including
giving those expelled under this process a right to appeal for the first time,
was then debated, and at this point the meeting became a bit more tense. Questions
were asked about the implementation of the July NEC’s decision to proscribe
four organisations. This decision could not be revisited as we have a three-month
rule – you can’t reopen NEC decisions until three months after they have been
taken. The General Secretary said that he refuted that the proscriptions were being
implemented factionally. I argued and the General Secretary agreed that proscriptions
had to be applied retrospectively to evidence of support for an organisation
before it was proscribed to have any meaning. We were informed that in contrast
to the noise about them being generated on social media, only 57 letters had
been sent to members alleging they supported proscribed organisations, and only
5 people had been expelled. Letters are not generated automatically, complaints
come in and are then assessed, in 10 cases complaints have been dismissed and
not proceeded with. Members accused of support for a proscribed organisation
have an opportunity to refute the allegations.
There was a proposal to
defer this rule change. It was defeated by 16 votes to 11.
Ann Black proposed an
amendment to remove the retrospective nature of the proscriptions. This was defeated
by 18 votes to 10.
The paper itself was
passed by 20 votes to 9.
We then looked at rule
changes submitted by CLPs and determined the NEC’s attitude to each one.
We agreed to ask Oxford
East CLP to remit their proposal regarding BAME quotas on Council Cabinets in
favour of an NEC alternative which would be more tightly worded for legal reasons.
A proposal for Annual Conference
to have sovereignty over disciplinary decisions of the PLP Chief Whip was defeated
by 18 votes to 9.
A proposal to elect the
General Secretary in an OMOV ballot was defeated by 19 votes to 7 with 1 abstention.
A proposal to allow
rule changes that are similar to a previous one to be considered after less than
the current three-year rule was defeated by 17 votes to 7.
A proposal about
members having absolute rights to free speech was defeated by 18 votes to 9.
A proposal to use STV
in the elections for every section of the NEC except the union and socialist society
ones was defeated by 16 votes to 9. The argument against this is that STV in
blocks of 5 or fewer seats does not produce proportional results.
A proposal to give CLP
EC’s more power over by-election selections and last-minute parliamentary selections
was defeated by 18 votes to 9.
A proposal to give a
minimum seven-day window to apply for parliamentary selections was defeated by
17 votes to 8. Sometimes the election timetable doesn’t allow this much time.
A proposal for spending
limits in leadership ballots to be in the rule book rather than decided at the
start of each election was defeated by 17 votes to 8.
A proposal to limit
donations from any person or organisation other than affiliates to the party
was defeated without being put to a vote, as this would present an existential
threat to our funding, including ending £7.7m of Government grants via “Short
Money” etc. I spoke on this item and urged that we should celebrate individual high
value donors giving as much as they can afford to Labour, rather than make
negative assumptions about their motives.
Keir then gave his Leader’s
report, covering his visits round the country to speak to people who had stopped
voting Labour, the Afghanistan crisis, the Workplace Taskforce policy announcements,
and preparations for Annual Conference. He said he wants a benefits system that
works much better than Universal Credit, which unfairly takes 75p from the first
additional £1 you earn. On Social Care he said Labour’s policy stance is to:
Prevent
people going into care homes for as long as possible.
Have
a Home First principle.
Give
the workforce proper terms and conditions and job security.
Have
those with the broadest shoulders (people with income from property, dividends,
stocks and shares) pay, not working people.
Keir refuted as nonsense
allegations that Marsha De Cordova had resigned as Shadow Equalities Minister
over lack of progress on racial justice policies.
He said Annual
Conference was the first opportunity to look beyond the Covid crisis at what
kind of future we wanted, one where we deal with the inequalities exposed by
Covid and tackle the climate crisis.
On disciplinary cases
he said he was in a fight to rid Labour of antisemitism, not a fight against
any section of the party.
After Keir’s report I
was delighted that we unanimously approved new national structures for Disabled
Members and Labour Students. I served on both NEC working groups, as a disabled
member of the NEC and a former National Secretary of Labour Students, and it
was really good that in both cases a consensus was reached. I thanked Angela
Rayner for her and her team urging a compromise national committee structure for
the new Labour Students organisation, which had helped ensure a consensus was
reached.
Angela’s Deputy Leader’s
report focused on the way the Tories are making things tougher for ordinary
people through the National Insurance hike and Universal Credit cuts. She praised
union involvement in the Workplace Taskforce. Asked about party unity she said
we all need to accept everyone in the party is motivated by wanting to change
the country for the better. When we can’t reach consensus, we need to consider
whether the action or policy we are backing will help get Labour into power.
David Evans gave his
General Secretary’s report. He said the restructuring process within the party
was halfway through. The voluntary redundancy scheme for staff had been closed.
More that 100 staff had applied but some were in key roles, so their departure
had not been agreed. The process was paused while leavers were being supported.
A full financial review after conference would determine the next stage. The
gap between the savings from voluntary redundancies and the £5.5m savings
target was narrow enough that he had assured the staff unions that there would be
no need for compulsory redundancies as it could be bridged through reducing non-staff
costs, managing vacancies and raising income. Support for Young Labour would be
in the new staff structure.
On the Forde Report he
said the party was now expecting to be given the two sections that could be published
in late October or November. He said the issuing of a Notice of Investigation
(NOI) to the Chair of Young Labour had been due to an error, and a full review
had revealed it was because of processes not being followed properly. There was
a backlog of 5,200 outstanding complaints being worked through. The Executive
Director of Legal Affairs, Alex Barros-Curtis, said that the process of going
through the backlog would take 6 months and was in its 7th week.
External additional staff had been trained in Labour’s rules and processes to
do this. 3,000 cases had been assessed so far, of which 30% had been closed at
assessment stage as they did not merit investigation. The NOI to Jess Barnard
had not been signed off properly but it was an innocent mistake by the person
concerned. The tone of letters had been amended and staff reminded never to
send them outside office hours.
Alex Barros-Curtis was
asked about the new submission to the EHRC from Jewish Voice for Labour (JVL), who
have claimed Labour has disproportionally expelled Jewish members. He said the
party utterly refutes the submission made JVL: “Particularly that we
disproportionately target them, and also that we ignore any complaints we have
of theirs. Indeed, those complaints are actually in the backlog - so will be
dealt with as part of the clearance project, which will mean these are resolved
as swiftly as possible.”
The meeting closed with
swift agreement of a series of reports on the Business Board, Women’s Conference,
Sexual Harassment Procedures & Code of Conduct, and the National Policy Forum
and Joint Policy Committee.
Since the previous NEC
meeting on 21 July, I have also participated in the following other meetings.
It is not my intention usually to report in detail on sub-committee meetings
because when I was on the NEC before we were under instruction that reports
should only be on full meetings not committees, and in the case of Disputes
Panels the proceedings are confidential:
2
meetings of the Disabled Members Structures Working Group
3
Disputes Panels
Boundary
Review Working Group
Briefing
on the Boundary Review
Development
Panel
