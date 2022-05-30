NEC Report – 24 May 2022
This was another relatively short NEC meeting, at six hours, as the party moves on from the infighting of recent years to preparations for the General Election.
The meeting
opened Angela Rayner’s report as Deputy Leader. She talked about the local
election results and then about the misogynistic and classist attack she had
been subjected to by the media, prompted by the Tories, and thanked Keir, the
NEC and party for supporting her. The meat of her report was then on policy on
employment and workplace issues. The Tories had dropped the Employment Bill
from the Queen’s Speech. Labour was promoting a New Deal for Working People,
and improvements to procurement law that would be helpful to good businesses
that invest in their staff and the country. She praised the GMB getting a good
agreement for Deliveroo drivers. Labour would ban zero hours contracts. Sadly
230,000 manufacturing jobs have been lost. Angela had been on the picket line
with Oldham bus drivers and attended the TULO (Trade Union and Labour Party
Liaison Organisation) political weekend. She had been working with Labour Women’s
Network and Stella Creasy to support women candidates. She highlighted the TUC
We Demand Better march and rally due on 18 June. Labour had won the Commons
vote on forcing the release of security advice about Lord Lebedev given to the
PM. She was pursuing the scandals relating to dodgy PPE contracts, taxpayer
funded focus groups for the Chancellor, and Baroness Mone. She believed that
whilst law-breaking by the PM over party gate was not as central an issue the
cost of living, it was still important to expose it as he has demeaned his
office.
David Evans
then reported as General Secretary. He described progress in the local elections
as firm and significant. The staffing of the party was at its leanest but with
fewer staff than in May 2020 we increased our vote share by 6% and got our biggest
lead over the Tories for a decade. There were some flies in the ointment where
we went backwards in individual councils. It was disgraceful the way Arooj Shah,
who lost her seat as Oldham Leader, had been treated, and we had a duty of care
to candidates. He said there was no complacency, and we can and must do everything
better. We must change the party further and faster and challenge bad internal
cultures and become inclusive and outward facing everywhere. Our digital campaigning
was much improved. We had successfully framed the election as being about cost
of living. The number of canvassing contacts made had broken records. We now
need to put meat back on the bone of the staffing, that needs money. Resources
must be focused on the battleground General Election seats and the key voters
in them. We have raised more this year already than in 2021 but that is still
not enough. Staffing was moving to a Task Force based structure for the General
Election. A revised voter conversation script would deliver better information.
Every marginal seat will have a plan of action tailored to it. Candidate selections
have started. There have been 500 applications for the 21 trainee organiser
roles. The Wakefield byelection campaign is underway and Simon Lightwood has
been selected as candidate. We must take due diligence about candidates very seriously
and that was done in Wakefield. We also have an excellent candidate in Tiverton
& Honiton, Liz Pole. The independent complaints process is now up and
running. Of the first c30 cases heard by NEC panels reviewed independently only
one has been remitted back to a fresh panel. Membership is still declining but
at a gentler rate than projected. With 10,000 new members this year, membership
is now 420,000, of which 30,000 are in arrears. The new membership system for
CLPs and branches to use will be in place by the end of the summer at the latest.
Martin Forde QC has written a new letter saying his report will be completed
shortly as it is being checked legally and for factual accuracy. Conference
will run from Sunday to Wednesday, i.e. will not sit on the Saturday.
Answering
questions on Forde, including a rather rude call for David to resign from one
of the Momentum members, David said he was not in post when the Forde inquiry
was set up, did not set the terms of reference and was confident he was discharging
his duties correctly. He reminded Momentum they had had the chance to vote him
out of office at Conference 2021 and had lost the vote. He will be the person
who receives the report from Forde, he hasn’t received it yet. It will be a public
document.
In other
answers he said that Labour Muslim Network has applied to be an affiliated socialist
society and this is being reviewed as per all applications. 58 trigger ballots for
reselecting sitting MPs have been completed and 35 are underway. The NEC
majority in the composition of byelection selection panels was raised and he
reminded the NEC that one of our previous meetings had agreed the supplementary
guidance on this as the rulebook contradicted itself since the 2021 rule
change.
Keir Starmer
then gave his leader’s report. It had been a good set of local election results.
He cited wins in Cumberland (which includes the parliamentary marginals of Carlisle,
Copeland and Workington), Rossendale, Southampton, Worthing, Barnet, Wandsworth
and Westminster, all significant pointers for General Election marginals.
Barnet and Bury have large Jewish communities and could not have been won if we
had not tackled antisemitism. There had been progress in Wales and in Scotland
we moved into second place and got our best result for ten years. He thanked
Shabana Mahmood, Conor McGinn and Morgan McSweeney for their leadership of the campaign.
The next two years will involve a lot more hard work and hard decisions. We
must win the Wakefield byelection. The Tories were out of touch and had no
response to the cost-of-living crisis. He predicted they would U-turn on the
Windfall Tax Labour had called for 132 days previously. People are really
suffering but all the Tories do is stoke culture wars. They will try to focus
on this and not the economy in the General Election. There was no content to
the Queen’s Speech, even though it is supposed to be a two-year programme. We
need to pull together and it was heartening that ASLEF and FBU conferences had
voted to continue affiliation to Labour. We need good local campaigns to make national
ones work across the country, hence the proposal for Campaign Improvement Boards.
There are 11 months to a May 2023 election or 95 weeks to a May 2024 one.
Morgan McSweeney,
Elections Director, reported in detail on the local elections. We won, with growth
in every type of voter and every part of the country. The results would see us
be the largest party in a General Election, but not yet reach 326 seats. It was
the best Labour vote share lead for ten years. We gained a net 108 councillors
and the Tories did a lot worse than expected. Our 12 council gains were in every
part of the country. Labour vote share was up most in the North and the West
Midlands, but the North West and Yorkshire had not performed so well. Our vote
grew fastest in areas that had voted Leave in 2016. Where these elections
mapped directly to parliamentary constituencies, there would have been 44 clear
constituency gains. Labour’s projected national vote share of 35% would see us
gain 88 MPs, whilst the Tories on 30% would lose 112. There were good signs of
organisational health. 2.4 million canvassing contacts had been made between 1 January
and Polling Day. This beats all the non-General Election years since 2010. We
had fielded the most candidates of any party for the first time in six years (5,304
versus 5,273 Tories and 3,623 Lib Dems). We had stuck to the issue of the cost
of living and not got dragged into Tory culture wars. This had all happened
because the NEC had changed how the party works. The Tories can’t hold together
their majority, forged around culture wars, because of the economy. Annual
Conference is the next big set piece event and needs to be a platform to show
the public what a Labour government would look like. In some areas the activity
rates were low or local parties lack campaign skills. This must be addressed. There
are fewer and fewer solid voters for either main party, and far more churn
between elections, so we have to research what motivates voters.
Shabana
Mahmood, Campaign Chair, added that there had been significant progress among
Labour Leave voters and people we lost for the first time in 2019, but slower
progress in winning over Remain-voting Tories, some of whom were moving to the
Greens.
In the Q&A
I warned about the Tories using government funding given to Labour councils for
radical traffic reduction measures, such as Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, as a
tool to create another culture war where they pit different elements of Labour’s
support base against each other, namely our environmentalist middle class
supporters against parts of our core vote who are reliant on their cars for essential
journeys, and we lose votes at both ends of our coalition, to the Greens and
the Tories.
We agreed that
parliamentary selections in the following seats should begin as
soon as
practicable: Bassetlaw, Birmingham Northfield, Bishop Auckland, Chingford &
Woodford Green, Cities of London & Westminster, Dover, Erewash, Exeter,
Hartlepool, Hastings & Rye, Hendon, Ipswich, Norwich North, Penistone &
Stocksbridge, Peterborough, Plymouth Moor View, Shipley, South Swindon, Southampton
Itchen, Stoke-on-Trent Central, and Watford. A review of procedures will be
undertaken once selections in the earlier, first tranche of 16 seats have
concluded, likely at a July meeting of the NEC. I urged a focus on speeding up
the selections and said I hoped NEC colleagues would be relaxed about further
tranches being signed off at NEC Officers’ meetings or Organisation Committee
rather than waiting two months for a full NEC meeting. The aim remains to get
all the marginal seats selected by the end of the year unless they would be
massively impacted by boundary changes.
We agreed a
proposal to create Campaign Improvement Boards which can intervene where there are
dysfunctional Labour Groups or councils. I argued in favour of this, citing the
success of NEC and LGA and government intervention in Hackney in the 1990s and
2000s in turning the worst local authority in the country into a very good one.
The paper was passed by 20 votes to 8 with 2 abstentions.
We heard an NPF
(National Policy Forum) update from Adam Terry, Head of Policy. There was a
discussion about whether the final stage NPF meeting should be in Q4 of 2022 or
summer 2023. Colleagues from the unions wanted to defer this decision until the
July NEC meeting but that was defeated by 12 votes to 10 and it was agreed
unanimously to hold the final stage meeting in summer 2023.
The meeting
concluded with a very wide-ranging and impressive update on all the different
strands of our equalities work by Vidhya Alakeson, the party’s new Director of
External Relations, who stressed that “Equalities sits at the heart of what the
Labour Party is about. It defines who we are as a Party and will define who we
are as a future government.” She outlined work around creating a more diverse
party; engaging equalities stakeholders; and policymaking to support
equalities.
Since the
previous NEC meeting on 29th March, I have also participated in the
following other meetings. It is not my intention usually to report in detail on
sub-committee meetings because when I was on the NEC before we were under
instruction that reports should only be on full meetings not committees, and in
the case of disciplinary panels the proceedings are confidential:
Boundary
Review Working Group
4 Disputes
Panels
NEC-led local
government selection panels in Newham
1 Comments:
I am shocked that Birmingham Northfield is not on the list of early selections. We need to win this key Midlands constituency. Local elections the local election results were poor, lost a seat to the Greens and the Tories, won one back. The Tory MP is a jerk but very effective organiser particularly in the red wall areas. Ironically the Tory areas of thirty years ago are solidly labour, the Labour areas of that time are going towards the far right..
12:42 pm, May 30, 2022
