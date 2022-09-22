NEC Report – 20 September 2022
The September NEC meeting
is always dominated by conference business, and is a meeting of the outgoing
NEC, as any newly elected members take office at the NEC AGM on the final
evening of Annual Conference.
We began with a minute’s
silence in memory of the Queen.
We then agreed the
conference timetable and, in a contested vote, appointed Angela Eagle, Diana
Holland, Gurinder Singh Josan and Wendy Nichols as assistant chairs of
conference, meaning that they will be part of the pool of chairs of conference
sessions alongside the NEC Chair (Alice Perry) and Vice-chair (Johanna Baxter).
After a short break due
to a power cut, we agreed best practice award winners and then moved into a
debate and votes on proposed NEC-sponsored rule changes.
We
agreed to promote the following rule changes (alongside a number of
uncontentious tidying-up changes to wording). These are all a lot more minor
than the big package of changes last year.
·
Capping
each CLP’s Annual Conference delegation at six delegates to prevent conference
floor being dominated by very large delegations from wealthy CLPs (and stop
CLPs wasting money on 7th, 8th or even 20th
delegates which they could be spending on campaigning). This does not affect
the voting strength of CLPs, which continues to be based on their number of
members. Passed by 16 votes to 11.
·
Restoring
flexibility to how the NEC deals with shortlisting in snap elections and by-elections.
Passed by 21 votes to 10 with 1 abstention.
·
Changing
the election system for the two CLP reps on the Conference Arrangements
Committee from OMOV to a ballot of CLP delegates at conference. This is logical
as the steering committee for conference should be elected by conference. It
removes the need for any OMOV ballots every second year, saving the party about
£25,000. Passed by 20 votes to 11.
·
Restoring
the “one year rule” so that rule changes submitted by CLPs or affiliates are tabled
and considered by the NEC for a year and can be properly responded to before
being voted on at conference, rather than taken in the year they are submitted.
Passed by 20 votes to 11.
·
Councillors
who do not withdraw from coalitions with other parties when the national party instructs
them to lose the whip. Passed nem con.
The CAC Chair, Harry Donaldson, reported on arrangements
for conference. He told us that 1,032 CLP delegates and 260 affiliate delegates
had registered and that the total number of attendees including visitors was
over 9,500.
We then considered the NEC position on rule changes
submitted by CLPs. There were legal or consequential reasons to reject all of
them, but contested votes went as follows:
·
A
rule to allow an MP suspended from the PLP to come back in as candidate if
readmitted, even if another candidate had already been chosen. Vote went 21 to
10 with 1 abstention to oppose this.
·
A
rule to remove the NEC’s ability to stop affiliate backed candidates from being
on parliamentary selection longlists on due diligence grounds. Vote went 21 to
11 to oppose this.
·
A
rule to ban property developers and private sector lobbyists from being
selected for any public office until four years after they leave the job. Vote
went 22 to 10 to oppose this.
·
A
rule to force the NEC to provide specific details of why it has imposed a
candidate at any level. Vote went 21 to 10 to oppose this.
Keir Starmer then gave
this leader’s report. He said it had been an extraordinary ten days of national
mourning and that he had been honoured to represent the Labour Party at the
Queen’s funeral and the new King’s accession council. He paid tribute to the
Queen’s 70 years of public service. He said politics had now restarted after the
mourning period and there was a clear divide over energy prices, with both major
parties agreeing on a price freeze, but Labour believing the energy companies should
pay through a windfall tax, while the Tories want working people to pay through
tax in the future. As well as the cost-of-living crisis, the NHS was under-funded
and the Tory policy on the economy and growth appeared likely to be based on
failed trickle-down theories of making the rich richer through tax cuts and
hoping some of their spending reached people lower down the economic ladder.
Labour’s position is to build the economy in a way that deals with the climate
crisis and creates the next generation of green jobs. We had an industrial
strategy that aims to create growth across the UK. We were moving from a
political era of a character divide with Boris Johnson to one of a policy divide
with Liz Truss. A major statement from the Government on the NHS is expected on
Thursday, and a fiscal statement on Friday. Keir said that whilst his 2020
speech had been acknowledging how badly Labour had lost in 2019, and his 2021
speech had been introducing himself to the country, the 2022 leader’s speech would
be about his plan for Britain and would contain a series of robust policy propositions.
On the Forde Report he reiterated his apology to all the individuals concerned
who had been affected by unacceptable behaviour, and said we now needed to work
on Forde’s recommendations.
We then moved to a
discussion on the Forde Report. An extensive piece of work had been untaken by
party staff over the summer to analyse the recommendations and group them into
three categories, those that had already been enacted (because a lot had changed
in the party while the report was being written), those that there were legal,
financial or regulatory reasons for not enacting, and those that needed further
detailed work on how to enact them. This middle group, initially comprising 79
of the 165 recommendations, will be referred to an NEC Working Group which will
report back to the NEC Awayday in November. We agreed that if any NEC member
feels one of the recommendations should be moved into the middle category from
another category and examined by the Working Group, this would happen. The main
political disagreement seemed to be over the inclusion of a recommendation
about political neutrality of staff, which some NEC members felt meant staff
being totally apolitical, whereas I made the case that whilst the staff leave
their personal politics at the door, it is an element of their job for some of
them to carry out political management tasks to ensure that the party moves in the
political direction the NEC desires e.g. staff involvement in policy
development is not a neutral task as the party leadership needs outcomes from
the policy process that help it win elections. There was a move by Momentum
supporters on the NEC to delay the entire process until after the Away Day, but
we argued there is a strong desire from members to see action on implementing
the recommendations sooner rather than later.
The following statement
was agreed by the NEC:
“The Labour Party
apologises for the culture and attitudes expressed by senior staff in the
leaked report, as well as for the way in which those comments came to light.
The report is clear that the culture of factionalism led to a situation where
allegations of racism and harassment weren't being addressed. Elected
representatives, our members, and the public rightly expect better from a progressive
left-wing party.
The Labour Party is
committed to ensuring that such a situation will not arise again and that any
racist and discriminatory attitudes will be tackled immediately, wherever they
arise, in whatever section of the party.
An apology alone is not
enough, and that is why, even prior to the publication of the Forde Report,
steps have been taken to begin to change the culture of the party. This work is
ongoing, and the Forde Report provides additional recommendations to further
this work and to ensure that this is never allowed to happen again.
The NEC is currently
seeking the views of Party stakeholders in deciding how to take forward the
recommendations from the Forde report.”
We then moved on to
David Evans’ report as General Secretary. He said the absolute priority remains
preparation in case there is a snap General Election, although this now looks
less likely to happen. He had been on a tour of all the nations and regions as
part of this. The priority areas for investment were field operations, digital
campaigning, and comms. A staff training programme had been launched with a
focus on leadership and persuasion skills. The regional comms team and digital
campaigning team have been scaled up. The party was doing well regarding
securing high value donations and, once licensing is completed, will be launching
its own national fundraising lottery. A pilot scheme phoning members who have
been identified as potential donors was generating a lot of donations. Discretionary
spending remains carefully scrutinised so that resources are focused where that
are most needed. A very diverse and talented team of 31 new trainee organisers
have been recruited. Moves were being planned to integrate locally funded organisers
better into the staff structure. Party membership is now 401,000 of whom 28,000
are in arrears. This is 8,000 above the projected level for this point in the
electoral cycle because there have been 24,000 new joiners this year. The turnout
in the NEC elections had been 18.6% (approximately 70,000 votes cast out of
approximately 380,000 ballots issued). There would be a briefing for the NEC on
the introduction of the new membership database. The final legal hurdles were
being crossed in procurement of a new HQ which is only 50% the cost of the
current one and better configured both as a general working environment and as
HQ for a General Election campaign. There was also a review going on of
properties used to house the nations and regions.
Angela Rayner gave her
report as Deputy Leader. She paid tribute to the late Queen’s 70 years of
public service and said she was honoured to have spoken in the parliamentary
tributes to the Queen. She then went on to speak about two Labour Party activists
who have recently sadly passed away, Jean Stretton (former Leader of Oldham
Council) and Kathryn Sharman. At the end of Angela’s report we held a further
minute’s silence for these two comrades and others who have passed away since
our last meeting. Angela said she saw Liz Truss as proof that the extremist ERG
faction had taken over the Tories, and the prospect of them winning another term
in government with such a hard right agenda was scary. We were focused on winning
the argument for an economic approach based on higher wages as well as higher
growth. She had spent the summer highlighting Tory failures on the cost of living
and other scandals such as the dumping of sewage. She will be opening party
conference on Sunday and closing it on Wednesday. She stressed that there is no
ban on Labour MPs joining picket lines, it is just not viewed as a good idea
for the Shadow Cabinet to do so. We will support union members taking
industrial action.
The meeting closed with
a report on the timetable for the National Policy Forum, which will meet online
on 25 October to elect its chair and vice-chairs.
