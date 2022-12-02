NEC Report – 29 November 2022
The NEC held its Annual Away Day on
29 November at Labour Central, the Newcastle home of the Labour Party's Head
Office in the north.
The meeting began on a sad note
with obituaries, including that of our fantastic National Constitutional
Committee colleague Judi Billing.
We signed off on the NEC’s updated
Aims and Objectives, Terms of Reference, Code of Conduct for NEC members and
committee membership.
I will continue to serve on the
Complaints & Disciplinary Sub-Committee, Equalities Committee, Organisation
Committee, Development Fund Panel, Boundary Review Sub-Committee and as Liaison
Member to Labour International CLP.
The main business of the day was
a series of presentations about preparation for the General Election.
Campaign Co-ordinator Shabana
Mahmood opened by emphasising the scale of the task facing Labour. We need a swing
larger than in 1997 to get a single seat majority. The election is likely to be
in summer 2024 and the polls are expected to tighten. Labour is under far more
scrutiny as we are viewed as a government in waiting. This perception makes it
easier to fundraise and easier to get a good range of candidates applying to stand,
but it brings the risk of complacency. We have to make sure we pin the blame or
economic chaos on Tory policy choices since 2010, we have to reinforce the
hard-won economic credibility we have built up, and we need to make a positive
offer to the electorate. Organisationally, we have recruited a new cohort of trainee
organisers, and will be adding digital campaigning trainees. The new script
used in Wakefield is important, particularly the question asking voters how
likely they are to vote Labour on a scale of 1-10 helps us target swing voters.
80 candidates will be selected by the end of the year, currently almost 50% are
women. We need to select candidates as early as possible, as it transforms the
campaign having the candidate in place, and we have a new “First 100 Days” pack
for them to make sure they hit the ground running.
Campaign Director Morgan McSweeney
said that 20% poll leads should give us confidence but we had to avoid complacency.
He quoted Shimon Peres: ““Polls are like perfume-nice to smell, dangerous to
swallow.” Morgan said the Tory Party are in the business of winning General Elections
and are the best party globally at doing that, they have increased their vote
share six times in a row, at every General Election this century. Polls change,
in March 2022 Opinium put Labour only 1% ahead and all the experts said the
Tories were about to take the lead, but two days later Boris was fined for “partygate”,
and that triggered the series of events that has led us to a 20% lead. If the pollsters
can’t predict one week ahead, we should be cautious about any prediction of the
outcome of the General Election. The polls are volatile, and we could go back
down in the same way we have gone up. The boundary changes make our task more
difficult. The Tories have immense financial resources and media, particularly
the Daily Mail, who will try to destroy Labour. Our objective is a majority
Labour government. The battleground seats are not all in the “Red Wall” or all
in the “Blue Wall”, they are spread across every region and nation and we have
to win seats across the country so we need messages and organisation that work
for the whole country. Everything comes down to what will be in the mind of swing
voters in swing seats at 6pm on Polling Day. We have to demonstrate to them
that we understand their lives, we have a plan to make their lives better, and
we are strong enough to see that plan through.
Morgan described the volatility
of the electorate. From 70% of voters being core vote for either Labour or the
Tories in 1997, the figure is now 40%, so 60% of the electorate are swing
voters who are up for grabs. Voters definitely want change, but the Tories are
adept at reinventing themselves and saying they now represent change from their
own record of the last 12 years. The Tory coalition built by Boris in 2019 is
very large but was forged from whipping up cultural divisions so has clear weaknesses.
Sunak is so far just trying to accommodate the different factions in his
parliamentary party. The main Tory attack line will be to accuse Keir and
Labour of being weak, so we have to present leadership, a fresh start and that
we will do what is best for the country, not act like the Tories do in the narrow
party interest. On the economy we have to show that mortgage rate rises are
down to Tory economic choices, to protect our own economic policy and to get our
message out that we will prioritise growth but that we have proposals for doing
that which are green. We need to promote a story about the country. People are
angry with the political system because they can see it has caused their economic
pain. We need to explain how we will redistribute power and rise above divisions
and culture wars with a mission to unify the country. We have to promote all
our candidates, starting with Keir as the candidate to be PM, and getting him
out of Westminster speaking to voters as much as possible. Our manifesto has to
be a manifesto for the voters, not internal party audiences.
Organisationally, Morgan emphasised
the need to have a disciplined focus on target voters in target seats, because
the party’s data showed that in May 2022 too much effort had gone into seats
that were very safe or unwinnable. We have to close the funding gap with the Tories,
who have outspent us in the last three elections. We had to change the party
completely to convince voters to trust us again, as in 2019 we were
financially, politically and morally broken. Conference 2022 showed the public Labour
had changed in a way that was real, not just presentational. The changes are
bearing electoral fruit – a 35%-30% lead over the Tories in May, and councils
gained all over the country, but this was not enough. Under Anas and Jackie,
Labour has started to recover in Scotland and is now back in second place. We
are transforming our campaigning machine based on lessons both from our own
past victories in 1997 and 2001 and from winning campaigns by sister parties
across the world.
General Secretary David Evans said
he now had a very high calibre staff team thanks to tough legal, financial and HR
decisions in 2020 and 2021 and the first major restructure in over a decade.
The run of General Elections close together meant that the party had needed to
reduce spending by £5 million but was now on a financial even keel. He was concerned
that voters didn’t yet understand how much Labour has changed. Internally
decision-making has been streamlined, resources had been prioritised around
campaigning, and the structure is now based on task forces focussed on key
aspects of the General Election.
Morgan said that the most voters
we ever manage to canvass in a General Election is about 4 million out of 40
million, so we need to make sure the 4 million people we do canvass are all in
the marginal seats where it will make a difference. Similarly, campaign spending
has to be focused on reaching the right voters in marginal seats. Extra
canvassing contacts in a seat delivers an increase in Labour’s vote share, the
problem in May was that in many councils we didn’t target our canvassing at the
most marginal wards. Seats Labour did target got an extra growth in vote share
above the national increase. We were too cautious and not ambitious enough in
our targeting in May, and we need to share data more to get activists to buy in
to moving to work in marginal seats.
Director of Digital Tom
Lillywhite said there had been no strategic rigour to Labour’s digital campaigning
in 2019. We had now abandoned vanity metrics such as how many views a video gets
and focused on making sure the right voters that we need to persuade see our
content. There will be a new digital trainee staffer in every region and nation.
Staff, supporters and candidates would be upskilled in digital campaigning.
Director of External Relations Vidhya
Alakeson said the party had three key categories of external stakeholders relevant
to the General Election. The first was business, which was essential for
establishing our economic credibility. We needed to particularly build
relationships with SMEs and with the manufacturing, agriculture and
construction sectors. The second was faith and ethnic minority communities,
which are electorally decisive in 30 of the key target seats. The third is to
engage with and reverse recent disengagement from Labour among men, particularly
older men, and working class voters, where our poll leads are lower than among
women and middle class voters, the opposite of the historical pattern.
National Policy Forum Chair Anneliese
Dodds spoke about the policy development process. The final stage NPF meeting
on 21-23 July 2023 would resolve differences of opinion well in advance of the
General Election and agree election winning policies. Consultation documents
will be published by each Policy Commission in January, with consultation open
until March. The Commissions will then reflect on the submissions and produce draft
policy documents which will be circulate in April with amendments being submitted
by a deadline in May. A draft policy platform will be presented to the July NPF
meeting which will from this produce a final policy platform which is put to
the vote at Annual Conference 2023 alongside alternative positions. If the
document is passed by a two-thirds majority it becomes the party programme
ahead of the final manifesto being agreed by the Clause V meeting.
David Evans reported on fundraising.
The party needs £20m for the short campaign as well as funding for the long campaign.
This year had been the best non-General Election year in memory, with £6m in
donations already in the bank. It still isn’t enough. A membership surge of
30,000 since September had brought in a huge cash injection, not just
membership fees but also £300,000 in top-up donations from those new members. Targeted
members were being phoned about donating and this is working well. Support is
being given to the regions and nations to develop fundraising as it needs to
happen at this level as well at CLP level.
Finally Executive Director Nations
and Regions Hollie Ridley spoke. She described the trainee organiser and
digital trainee schemes, the selection process and the progress made with
getting candidates in place so far, and the way in which byelections had been
used to pilot and test new organising techniques.
There was an extensive Q&A
session. I asked about postal vote strategy, how we would respond to the new “voter
ID” requirements, urged flexibility in targeting so we can pick off “targets of
opportunity” (seats we suddenly discover are swinging unexpectedly heavily) and
called for early selections in less winnable seats where there is a consensus about
the candidate and for a job description for candidates in these seats that
emphasises a high visibility, low resource campaign and providing twinning support
for nearby marginals.
After lunch, we agreed a paper on
implementing the recommendations in the Forde Report. This established
membership of an NEC working group, its terms of reference, its timetable and
that it will have Carol Sewell (NEC BAME rep) as Chair and Johanna Baxter (NEC
Chair) as Vice-Chair. We had already categorised Forde’s recommendations at the
previous meeting into those that had already been implemented, those that could
not be progressed due to significant legal, financial or regulatory issues, and
those that are in progress or require further analysis. This meeting further
sub-divided the final category into those that can be taken forward by staff,
those that need to be considered by LOTO (Leader’s Office) and GSO (General
Secretary’s Office), and those to be dealt with by the NEC Working Group (grouped
into cultural change and tackling discrimination). The LOTO and GSO category
will be reported back on to the March NEC. The NEC Working Group will also report
back to the same meeting and final decisions will be voted on if the group
could not reach unanimous decisions. Progress reports will be made on
implementation to the Working Group in April, July and November 2023 and published
on the Forde Report page of the party website, with a final report to the
Working Group in December 2023 and then to the NEC for approval.
Finally, Vidyha Alakeson presented
a paper on Delivering on Equalities in 2023. Key recommendations were:
·
Not to hold
the BAME and Disabled Members’ Conferences and elections at them to national committees
until after the General Election, producing a saving of about £450,000, and
allowing the alternative arrangements below to be tested.
·
To hold
the in-person Women’s Conference on the Saturday of Annual Conference 2023.
·
To work
in partnership with Labour Women’s Network to support the fifth
cohort of the Jo Cox Women in Leadership programme.
·
To
strengthen BAME Labour (the affiliated socialist society) by assisting the
existing BAME Labour Committee in conducting democratic and
transparent elections in Q1 2023; conducting a
renewed drive for equalities data to identify BAME members of the Labour Party;
look further into the collection of membership fees for BAME Labour and take appropriate
action; all self-identifying black and minority ethnic members will be invited
to join and stand for elected positions in BAME Labour; BAME Labour’s
affiliation fees continue to be waived until a newly elected committee is formed
and the affiliate can be deemed as self-sufficient.
·
BAME Labour
to elect the NPF reps that would have been elected by the National BAME
Committee.
·
Tackle underrepresentation
of Black men by focusing the next cohort of
the Bernie Grant Leadership Development Programme
on Black members only, as this is where we as a Party faces our biggest challenge
when it comes to representation and where a targeted programme could add the
most
value in overall equalities impact.
·
Establish
a new local government focused Future Candidates programme to develop a diverse
pipeline of talent through being councillors.
·
Disability
Labour (also an affiliated socialist society) to get an extra NPF seat
alongside one for disabled trade unionists as the seats allocated to the National
Committee of Disabled Members will not be taken up.
·
The Party
uses the period from now until the New Year to conduct a renewed drive for equalities
data to identify disabled members of the Labour Party and all self-identifying
disabled members will be invited to join Disability Labour
(membership of Disability Labour for disabled
members is currently free).
·
Accessibility
training for regional teams and CLP role holders.
·
Member
training and engagement events :
o Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic
members event on 19th November
o Women members event on 5th December
o Islamophobia training for members
on 17th November and 15th December.
There was extensive debate as
some NEC members were unhappy about going back on the commitments regarding the
BAME and Disabled conferences and national committees, whereas others felt it
was better to help BAME Labour and Disability Labour flourish as socialist societies,
as this was in line with the principle of autonomous self-organisation for liberation
campaigns. Constructive amendments were accepted from the GMB to ensure appropriate
union representation and from Gurinder Singh Josan about BAME
self-organisation. An amendment from Yasmine Dar to elect a BAME committee
using the method used to elect the NEC BAME rep and to delete the
recommendations about BAME Labour was defeated with 5 votes for, 22 against and
1 abstention. The amended paper was passed with 21 votes for, 3 against and 4 abstentions.
