If, like me, you are a Unite member, you should have received ballot papers this week for the Unite Executive Council. They must be returned by post to the Independent Scrutineer by Noon Tuesday 25th April 2023.

I would recommend voting for the following candidates, they don’t necessarily share my politics but with other long-term Unite members an assessment has been made that these are the best people on the ballot. Please circulate this information to anyone you know who is a Unite member.

Regional seats

East Midlands

Dawn Borthwick

Raffiq Moosa

Ireland

Marie Casey

London & Eastern

Daniel Collins

Jane McGuire

North East, Yorkshire & Humber

Gary Andrews

Tricia Willoughby

North West

Jacqueline Wilson

Gary Walker

Scotland

No recommendation





South East

Tracey Whittle

South West

Caroline Baikie

Wales

Kerry Owens

West Midlands (Note the ballot paper for this one is being reissued due to an error)

Stuart Hedley

Vanessa Williams

Jason Powell

National Equalities Seats

Women’s

No recommendation

BAEM

Susan Matthews

Disabled

Martyn Gwyther

LGBT+

Sam Shaw

Retired

No recommendation

Industrial Sector seats

Automotive

Craig McDonald

Community Not for Profit

Ed Marriott

Education

Ken Drury

Finance & Legal

Kelly Shaw

Food & Drink

Andy Smyth

Graphic Paper Media

Peter Gomez

Health

Steve Thompson

Passenger

Nigel Atkinson

Dayne Astill

RTC

Davy McCord

Andy Rafferty

Services

Mark Barnes

Construction

Stuart Grice

Bill Parry