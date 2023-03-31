A blog by Luke Akehurst about politics, elections, and the Labour Party - With subtitles for the Hard of Left. Just for the record: all the views expressed here are entirely personal and do not necessarily represent the positions of any organisations I am a member of.

Friday, March 31, 2023

Unite Executive Council elections 2023

 

If, like me, you are a Unite member, you should have received ballot papers this week for the Unite Executive Council. They must be returned by post to the Independent Scrutineer by Noon Tuesday 25th April 2023.

 

I would recommend voting for the following candidates, they don’t necessarily share my politics but with other long-term Unite members an assessment has been made that these are the best people on the ballot. Please circulate this information to anyone you know who is a Unite member.

 

Regional seats

 

East Midlands

Dawn Borthwick

Raffiq Moosa

 

Ireland

Marie Casey

 

London & Eastern

Daniel Collins

Jane McGuire

 

North East, Yorkshire & Humber

Gary Andrews

Tricia Willoughby

 

North West

Jacqueline Wilson

Gary Walker

 

Scotland

No recommendation


South East

Tracey Whittle

 

South West

Caroline Baikie

 

Wales

Kerry Owens

 

West Midlands (Note the ballot paper for this one is being reissued due to an error)

Stuart Hedley

Vanessa Williams

Jason Powell

 

National Equalities Seats

 

Women’s

No recommendation

 

BAEM

Susan Matthews

 

Disabled

Martyn Gwyther

 

LGBT+

Sam Shaw

 

Retired

No recommendation

 

Industrial Sector seats

 

Automotive

Craig McDonald

 

Community Not for Profit

Ed Marriott

 

Education

Ken Drury

 

Finance & Legal

Kelly Shaw

 

Food & Drink

Andy Smyth

 

Graphic Paper Media

Peter Gomez

 

Health

Steve Thompson

 

Passenger

Nigel Atkinson

Dayne Astill

 

RTC

Davy McCord

Andy Rafferty

 

Services

Mark Barnes

 

Construction

Stuart Grice

Bill Parry

posted by Luke Akehurst at 6:00 pm

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home

 
Free Hit Counters
OfficeDepot Discount