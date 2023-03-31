Unite Executive Council elections 2023
If, like me, you are a
Unite member, you should have received ballot papers this week for the Unite
Executive Council. They must be returned by post to the Independent Scrutineer
by Noon Tuesday 25th April 2023.
I would recommend voting
for the following candidates, they don’t necessarily share my politics but with
other long-term Unite members an assessment has been made that these are the
best people on the ballot. Please circulate this information to anyone you know
who is a Unite member.
Regional seats
East Midlands
Dawn Borthwick
Raffiq Moosa
Ireland
Marie Casey
London & Eastern
Daniel Collins
Jane McGuire
North East, Yorkshire
& Humber
Gary Andrews
Tricia Willoughby
North West
Jacqueline Wilson
Gary Walker
Scotland
No recommendation
South East
Tracey Whittle
South West
Caroline Baikie
Wales
Kerry Owens
West Midlands (Note the
ballot paper for this one is being reissued due to an error)
Stuart Hedley
Vanessa Williams
Jason Powell
National Equalities
Seats
Women’s
No recommendation
BAEM
Susan Matthews
Disabled
Martyn Gwyther
LGBT+
Sam Shaw
Retired
No recommendation
Industrial Sector seats
Automotive
Craig McDonald
Community Not for
Profit
Ed Marriott
Education
Ken Drury
Finance & Legal
Kelly Shaw
Food & Drink
Andy Smyth
Graphic Paper Media
Peter Gomez
Health
Steve Thompson
Passenger
Nigel Atkinson
Dayne Astill
RTC
Davy McCord
Andy Rafferty
Services
Mark Barnes
Construction
Stuart Grice
Bill Parry
