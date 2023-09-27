NEC Report – 26 September 2023
The September NEC met in Glasgow, and before the meeting we went out canvassing for Labour in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.
We welcomed Ellie
Reeves MP back onto the NEC after a seven-year absence, in her new role as
Deputy National Campaign Co-ordinator.
Conference Arrangements
Committee (CAC) Chair Harry Donaldson gave the CAC report. The CAC had met on Monday to make rulings on
the validity of the 323 motions submitted to Annual Conference, and group them
into topics for the Priority Ballot. Appeals regarding motions would be held by
the CAC on Thursday. The deadline for submission of emergency motions was noon on
29th September. 1,012 CLP delegates and 280 union and socialist
society delegates had registered. Total attendance at Annual Conference
including visitors would be 16,177. The party was receiving £1m in income from
fringe events, of which there will be 850. There were 237 exhibition stands,
generating a further £1.85m in income. For the first time there would be SME Sunday,
as well as the business forum held on the Monday of Conference. The Conference charity
would be the Glioblastoma Research Group at the UCL Cancer Institute, in memory
of Margaret McDonagh.
We then received the
draft grid of what would happen in each session of Conference. It was noted
that no “reference backs” had been received on the National Policy Forum (NPF)
reports.
The following were appointed
as Assistant Chairs of Conference: Luke Akehurst, Nesil Caliskan, Abdi Duale, Wendy
Nichols, Ellie Reeves, Gavin Sibthorpe.
We then considered constitutional
amendments (rule changes). Those agreed included the following:
·
To
define clearly that “supporting the campaign of an individual that stands in
opposition to, or declares an intention to stand in opposition to, a Labour
Party candidate in a public election” is a prohibited act leading to expulsion.
·
To
abolish the rights of CLPs to initiate disciplinary action, as this contradicts
our national, independent processes and can lead to inconsistent or unfair decisions
or vexatious cases.
·
To
return to the pre-2018 system whereby the only motions that can be submitted directly
to Annual Conference are “contemporary” ones relating to issues “not substantially
addressed in the reports of the NEC and NPF to Annual Conference”. This is
because policy motions should be sent direct to the NPF for consideration as part
of its policy making cycle. This was taken to a vote and passed by 19 votes to
7.
·
To
clarify that the default structure of a CLP is delegate-based, with All Member
Meetings (AMMs) as an alternative where there are geographical or other reasons
why a delegate-structure would not work.
·
That
changing from a delegate-structure to AMM or vice-versa can only happen by a two-thirds
vote at a CLP AGM.
·
To
clarify that a CLP Trade Union Liaison Officer (TULO) must be a member of a
Labour Party-affiliated union and elected by and from union delegates to the CLP,
where they exist.
·
To
reduce the number of voting officers on a CLP Executive Committee from a minimum
of 14 to a minimum of 6 (Chair, Secretary, Treasurer, Women’s Officer, TULO and
Vice-Chair, Campaigns & Membership). The other posts are not being deleted;
they revert to the status they historically had of being “Functional Officers”
without voting rights. Larger CLPs that want to can get approval to keep them
as full voting Officers. This will hopefully make it less onerous for CLPs to
fill such a large number of roles, produce a streamlined EC that can take decisions
faster, and de-factionalise elections for practical roles like fundraising and
social media, and equalities roles, by removing them from the “numbers game”
around factional control of the EC. We agreed an amendment from Unison to the
effect that if none of the six Officers self-identifies as BAME, the BAME
Officer becomes a 7th voting member of the EC. The amended proposal
was agreed with only Ann Black abstaining.
·
That
vacancies on the National Women’s Committee should be filled in the same way as
vacancies in the equivalent section of the NEC are.
David Evans then gave
his report as General Secretary. He thanked Pat McFadden and Ellie Reeves for
making a flying start in their new roles as National Campaign Co-ordinator and
Deputy, and paid tribute to everything Shabana Mahmood had achieved in the
National Campaign Co-ordinator role. He thanked field staff for the superb work
they were doing in the three parliamentary by-elections. We were more than in
play in all three. The Scottish result could be defining. The Tories will do
anything to stay in power, including voter suppression measures such as the
introduction of ID requirements and more complicated postal vote application
forms. Next, they will bring forward statutory instruments to raise the
election expenditure limit from £19m to £30m.
David reported Annual
Conference will bring in £5.2m in commercial income, not including the business
day. There are already 200 delegates registered for Labour’s Business
Conference on 1 February 2024, which has secured £600,000 in sponsorship.
Membership of the Rose Network (donors of over £1,000 a year) was now 614, of
whom 147 are in the Chair’s Circle because they give over £5,000 a year. A lottery
licence has been acquired and the first draw will be on 3 November. The lottery
has 1,400 members and £150,000 of annual income before it has been hard
launched.
The Party HQ will move
500m to the new South Works premises on 20 October and be operational the
following week. The East Midlands, North West, Scotland, South East, and Yorkshire
& The Humber offices are also moving to better premises.
The Party now has
379,543 members, of which only 11,760 are in arrears. At 3% this is the lowest
arrears rate for a decade. An Autumn recruitment campaign is being launched.
Membership rates for 14-19 year olds, students and members of the armed forces,
are being raised to £12 a year, as £1 a month is the minimum direct debit the
party system can draw.
Following the work of
the Forde Working Party, the new enhanced code of conduct was being circulated
to all members.
A diverse intake of eight
interns identified by Patchwork, which recruits interns from underrepresented
groups in the workplace, had been with the party during the summer.
Staff were being send
on leadership training provided by the Civil Service College, and management
training provided by ACAS.
An Away Day was being held
with all the Labour Metro Mayors and the priority councils for the May
elections were being brought together.
In memory of Margaret
McDonagh, a Leadership Academy in her name was being set up to foster excellent
staff leadership.
Angela Rayner then gave
her Deputy Leader’s Report. She said our policies on the Future of Work are
polling well. She has now been appointed as Shadow Deputy Prime Minister and Shadow
Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. There had
immediately been some very tough issues to deal with, such as the Government
intervention in Birmingham City Council and Sunak’s announcement he would scrap
the nutrient neutrality planning rule. Local government as a sector was reeling
from 13 years of cuts and dwindling reserves. Angela’s team were working with
the LGA Labour Group to support the worst affected councils, including Birmingham.
We had opposed Sunak’s u-turn on landlord energy efficiency regulations, as this
will lead to tenants facing higher energy bills. Angela was preparing for Women’s
Conference and Annual Conference as she will give the opening speech at both.
Her “Rayner on the Road” camper van tour was visiting marginal constituencies.
Ellie Reeves gave a
detailed and confidential report on strategy and progress in the three parliamentary
by-elections of Rutherglen and Hamilton West, Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth.
Hundreds of members were being mobilised in each of them, and we had very
strong candidates. New campaign techniques are being piloted with great success,
especially in Mid Bedfordshire which is very rural so requires a different
model of campaigning to urban areas.
Morgan McSweeney reported
as Campaign Director. He repeated David’s concerns that the Tories will ask the
Electoral Commission to raise the General Election spending limit to £30m. This
shows they have that much of a war chest, they are in the final run-in to
calling the election, and they don’t view it as a lost cause. The electorate
remains very volatile – swing voters can swing back. Rutherglen and Hamilton
West on 5 October will be a seminal moment which could set Scotland on a new course.
The Scottish Labour Party has been transformed organisationally and politically.
Annual Conference is hugely important as it is almost certainly the last one before
the General Election. We are taking no votes for granted. The two by-elections
on 19 October are in very stretching seats for Labour. Winning Tamworth would
imply the Tories would only hold 47 seats. It is their safest by-election
defence in this Parliament. Mid Bedfordshire is now a three-way marginal but
has been Tory since time immemorial, any result is possible there.
We have to be ready for
a May General Election. The Tories will be saying “net zero will cost you” and
behavioural economics suggests that is a powerful message as a loss is twice as
painful as any countering gain offered. We have to highlight the opportunities
decarbonisation presents in terms of cutting bills, creating jobs and providing
energy security.
