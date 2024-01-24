NEC Report – 23 January 2024
The NEC meeting on 23
January began with obituaries and eulogies for Derek Draper, Glenys Kinnock,
Tony Lloyd and Alan Rogers.
Our first substantive
item was to conclude the NEC’s work on the Forde Report by receiving a final
paper on progress on its implementation from Vidhya Alakeson, Director of
External Relations.
This report noted that
154 of Forde’s 165 recommendations have been completed, and only 11 had been
considered but would not be being progressed.
Activity noted
included:
·
Roll-out
of the enhanced Member’s Pledge and Leadership Code of Conduct about acceptable
behaviour
·
Development
of an Afrophobia and anti-Black racism training module, with training by
Patrick Vernon OBE, Marta Cuffy and the Diversity Trust
·
New
employee code of conduct and social media policy
·
Changes
to recruitment and management of staff
Anneliese Dodds MP said
that the key was to focus on cultural change and make sure that became fully
embedded.
Ann Black noted that
adversarial motions about sensitive topics can make meetings unwelcoming and
asked for there to be time limits on disciplinary procedures.
Abdi Duale said there
was still not a forum for BAME members to organise in as BAME Labour had been
moribund since 2017.
Johanna Baxter said one
member’s vigorous discussion can be another member’s nightmare meeting they
never want to come back to.
Angela Eagle MP said
that there was too much history in the party of factional abuse about people’s
personal characteristics to drive them out of activity and making meetings long
and unpleasant to gain control of them and shrink the number of people prepared
to turn up.
Keir was unable to be
present to give a Leader’s Report as he needed to be in the Commons for a
statement about the Middle East and tributes to Tony Lloyd.
David Evans began his
report as General Secretary by showing us a new video commemorating 100 years
since the first Labour Government: https://x.com/LabourTraining/status/1749707717713813553?s=20
He said there had been
some immense results in the five byelections in 2023 but they had put huge
pressure on the organisation. They had been used to learn, develop, innovate
and test campaign techniques for the General Election.
The party was now
campaigning in a holistic way, bringing together field, comms and digital.
There would be a big
push on mobilising members to campaign.
We now have two more byelections
we must win on 15 February in Kingswood and Wellingborough. The latter is
particularly tough. Further byelections are down the track in Rochdale and
Blackpool South.
The nature of the General
Election will be extremely volatile, very expensive as the Tories have almost
doubled the national spending limit, and with fragmented media consumption.
As well as the now 100
trainee organisers and digital trainees, the party has a new media monitoring
operation, a new attack and rebuttal unit and is now physically in a new HQ. An
opinion poll of the general public we had commissioned had shown 10% of them
would do something to help us win the election if we ask them to.
We have to be on a General
Election footing for a 2 May Polling Day and be ruthlessly focused as we need a
12% swing to win, which is without precedent, and we need to exceed our
national swing in the battleground seats.
A staff survey had shown
the staff fully understand our mission and goals, and 500 staff had attended an
Away Day last week about the election campaign. The key presentation from this would
be rolled out across the party so that members understand our basic strategy. Residentials
for candidates and key activists from battleground seats were being held in every
region.
180 candidates in
battleground seats had been selected, with almost 50% women, despite not legally
being able to use All Women Shortlists. The 211 non-battleground seat
selections were being fast-tracked.
The majority of regions
and nations have moved or are about to move to improved new premises.
We want Annual Conference
2024 to exceed 2023’s on income, attendance and political impact.
Our brilliant
fundraising team is breaking all previous records and the new lottery we are
running is already bringing in £250,000 a year.
Membership is now
390,000 of whom 14,000 are in arrears and 2,868 joined since 1 January (a
higher rate of joining than in 2023). A membership surge is anticipated as we
get nearer to the General Election.
We are looking at the most
effective way of registering overseas voters who have been abroad for more than
15 years, as they are now newly enfranchised and vote where they last lived in
the UK.
The single most
effective way we can increase turnout is by getting our supporters to sign up
for a postal vote. New regulations mean that the application form requires the
voter’s national insurance number and therefore must be returned to the Electoral
Registration Officer in a sealed envelope.
David pledged to meet
the new Young Labour committee when they are elected.
Ellie Reeves MP, Deputy
National Campaign Co-ordinator, gave a General Election update. She stressed we
can’t take our eye off the target seat strategy and urged everyone to participate
in national campaign weekends. She detailed who the MPs are that are “political
leads” on the campaign in each region and nation. She unveiled refreshed new
branding which is available as templates for leaflets and online materials on “Connects”
and the print package options for the short campaign being offered to incumbent
MPs.
Morgan McSweeney
reported as Elections Director. He said that a 2 May General Election was
exactly 100 days away. Opinion polls can move very quickly. Do not
underestimate the chaos inside the Tory party, which is broken and divided. The
PM may not be in control of events and may have to call an election to pre-empt
a leadership challenge.
The Tories have been changing
many election rules and the evidence all points to a 2 May Polling Day. They
have timed Budget Day for early March not the usual late March. They have
increased their digital spend, speeded up their candidate selections and
cancelled the Lords Recess so they can get the Rwanda Bill through. They brought
forward the National Insurance cut from April to January at a cost to the Treasury
of £2.6 billion. They have not given up – they are pumping direct mails and
leaflets into their 80 defensive marginals. They will use Labour’s big poll
lead to try to turn the election into a referendum about Labour, rather than about
their record in government.
Our messaging is clear:
1)
It’s
time for a change
2)
The
Tories have failed for 14 years and can’t be allowed to claim Sunak is a fresh
start
3)
Keir
has changed Labour
4)
We
have a long-term plan to change the country
We have to gain about ¼
of all the seats in the Commons to win a working majority, but physically we
can’t have the same level of resource in that many seats, so decisions are
being made on which smaller subset of those seats to put the most resource into
based on data and intelligence. Targeting is a zero-sum game due to spending limits
and finite resources. We are being transparent with battleground candidates
about how much support they can expect so they can plan accordingly.
The Kingswood and Wellingborough
byelections are both challenging in different ways. Because Kingswood is being
abolished in the boundary review, only part of the seat was previously being
worked as a battleground. Wellingborough is very challenging politically, the
percentage of the electorate who signed the recall petition was only 11%, far
below Rutherglen’s.
If the May local elections
go ahead without a simultaneous General Election, the Mayoral contests will get
a lot of attention. All of them have battleground parliamentary seats in them,
but that is particularly the case in the new East Midlands and Tees Valley ones
and the West Midlands. Tees Valley requires a massive swing.
26 March is the last
day on which a 2 May General Election can be called and the likely date for
calling it would be 17 or 18 March.
Reform are polling very
high, mostly from 2019 Tory voters, but Tory MPs will try to squeeze the Reform
vote with right-wing rhetoric.
Tom Lillywhite, Director
of Digital, gave a detailed report on Labour’s digital campaigning,
highlighting the excellent work being done by the new digital trainees. He
showed us examples of videos being made in vertical framing for sharing on phones
for all battleground candidates, featuring both the candidates and the real
voices of swing voters. A Digital Skills Academy was training all field
organisers to be content creators. We are transforming our organising and mobilisation
technology.
The meeting ended with
Angela Rayner’s report as Deputy Leader. She paid tribute to Tony Lloyd and
then went on to talk through the big issues that Parliament had been dealing
with. On Gaza, she reiterated Labour’s support for a sustainable ceasefire, the
release of all the Israeli hostages, and a two state solution. Keir had not
been informed in advance of the most recent airstrikes on the Houthis but had
subsequently been briefed on Privy Council terms. There was an Opposition Day Debate
on Tata Steel. Labour’s Crime Week would focus on knife crime and the cuts to
youth services. Health Week last week had focused on NHS dentistry. Local government
was facing immense financial pressures and Labour had a long-term funding plan
for it. Angela concluded with a passionate call for Labour to be united and
disciplined in comparison with Tory infighting.
